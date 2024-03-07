Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: As Dusk Falls, Interior/Night

As Dusk Falls Drops New Launch Trailer As Game Is Released

Interior/Night have released the official launch trailer for their new game, As Dusk Falls, with the game being released today.

Article Summary Interior/Night releases launch trailer for 'As Dusk Falls' on game's release date.

Interactive drama 'As Dusk Falls' spans thirty years, offering multiple outcomes.

'As Dusk Falls' combines cinematic storytelling with a graphic novel art style.

Play with up to 8 people in a cooperative experience, locally or online.

Indie game developer and publisher Interior/Night has released a new launch trailer for As Dusk Falls, as the game has officially come out today. If you haven't checked out the game yet, this is the story of a robbery in a small town that ended up going bad, and how one night's events turn everyone's lives upsidedown. What will the outcome be for everyone as you make the decisions for every scenario? Find out now as the game is officially out on PC and consoles today.

As Dusk Falls

As Dusk Falls is an original interactive drama that explores the entangled lives of two families across thirty years. Starting in 1998 with a robbery gone wrong in a small town in Arizona, the choices you make have a powerful impact on the characters' lives in this uncompromising story of betrayal, sacrifice, and resilience.

Replay the story again and again to uncover vastly different outcomes for the characters and explore hidden nuances behind every decision. Will your characters survive unscathed? What kind of people will they ultimately become? Drive the lives and relationships of multiple characters in a decades-spanning story told across two intense books.

Uncompromising Crime Drama. The cinematic story is brought to life by the performance of actors that are digitally rendered into a beautiful art style, creating a unique experience that plays like a motion graphic novel.

Sacrifice vs Survival. Can you break free from your family's toxic influence? What will you sacrifice for the ones you love? Can you overcome your past? Your decisions will shape the characters' fates.

Interwoven Destinies. Follow two families in their struggle to survive, protect, and endure through challenges rooted in the previous generations' mistakes.

Experience Together. Reveal insights about yourself and those you play with as you discover the underlying values of your decisions in cooperative gameplay with up to 8 players at a time, locally or online (or a mix). The As Dusk Falls companion app makes making choices in game easy, just use your phone or tablet to vote with or against your friends. (Online console multiplayer requires Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold, subscriptions sold separately).

