LEGO Kits Have Been Added To The Fortnite Shop

LEGO Fortnite has added a bunch of new content to the game, as you can now purchase LEGO Kits in the Fortnite Shop, if you want.

Beachside Boulevard, Durrr Burger, and Lion Knights' Castle Bundles introduced.

LEGO Outfits collection launched, featuring characters like Marshmello and Spider Knight.

Major bug fixes include improved stability and fewer crashes in Fortnite gameplay.

Those of you who love LEGO Fortnite will now be able to buy a new set of kits and costumes in the shop, if you so desire. These are basically here to enhance the experience and are not required to play the game. But if you're a hardcore LEGO fan, you're probably going to want some of these to add some fresh scenery and settings. We have more info below from the devs on what's available from the most recent update that kicked in this weekend.

LEGO Kits In The Fortnite Shop

LEGO Kits include Builds, Building Parts, or Decor items. With the LEGO Kit bundles below, check out what you can start adding to your Villages!

Beachside Boulevard Bundle

What's cozier than sun, sea, and sand? The Beachside Boulevard Bundle costs 1,900 V-Bucks and includes:

LEGO Kit with 7 Builds

LEGO Kit with 44 Decor items

Durrr Burger Bundle

Order up! The Durrr Burger Bundle costs 2,000 V-Bucks and includes:

LEGO Kit with 3 Builds

LEGO Kit with 41 Decor items

Lion Knights' Castle Bundle

Make your Village as grand as legendary LEGO castles. The Lion Knights' Castle Bundle comes to the Shop on March 16 at 8 PM ET and can be purchased for 2,500 V-Bucks. It includes:

LEGO Kit with 10 Builds

LEGO Kit with 64 Decor items

Builds, Building Parts, and Decor items are available in your LEGO Fortnite Build Menu after purchase, and require resources to be built in Survival worlds. This content can be placed in:

Your worlds

Up to eight of your friends' worlds per week

LEGO Outfits

Beach Bomber

Brite Agent

Burnout

Chomp Sr

Hime

Marshmello

Maven

Spider Knight

Toxic Trooper

Vertex

Yes, you can use the stuff in your LEGO Kit in both your worlds and friends' worlds, so share the fun! Content in LEGO Kits does not grant a gameplay advantage. Also, alongside LEGO Kits, we'll continue to add free Builds, Building Parts, and Decor items to LEGO Fortnite over time!

Major Bug Fixes & Adjustments

Gameplay

Your constructs are less likely to break unexpectedly. We're continuing to work on this issue, especially when it comes to constructs inside caves.

Wheel attachments will no longer teleport and damage constructs.

Players will no longer teleport as a result of getting up from a chair.

Villagers assigned to the Loom will no longer give incorrect resources.

Villagers following you can now follow you on the stairs!

Stability & Performance

Crashes are less likely when you're exiting caves.

General crashes are less likely.

