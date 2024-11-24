Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: Aska, Sand Sailor Studio

Aska To Release Third Major Update This Monday

Thunderful Publishing as a new update coming to Aska tomorrow, as they continue to upgrade the game while in Early Access

Article Summary Aska's third major update, Servers & Roads, launches on Steam in Early Access tomorrow.

New features include dedicated servers for group play and in-game text chat for easier collaboration.

Customize Viking settlements with roads, paths, and slopes for a natural terrain look.

Visual improvements and reworked archer role add depth to the survival gameplay.

Indie game developer Sand Sailor Studio and publisher Thunderful Publishing will release the third major update for Aska in Early Access tomorrow. The game is currently sitting in Early Access as the team continues to release updates to help improve it before they launch the final version. The third update is called Servers & Roads, and with it comes a number of new features, including in-game chat, the ability to plan out roads, several improvements to the visuals, a rework of the Archer, the addition of paths and slopes to the terrain, and the biggest addition of them all being dedicated servers. We have the full set of dev notes for you below as the content will be released on Steam on November 25.

Update #3: Servers & Roads

Dedicated Servers: Players will be able to set up dedicated servers, allowing more freedom to play with friends and in groups.

Players will be able to set up dedicated servers, allowing more freedom to play with friends and in groups. In-Game Text Chat: Players will be able to chat with one another and survive together with smoother and more accessible in-game communication

Players will be able to chat with one another and survive together with smoother and more accessible in-game communication Roads, Paths, & Slopes: Players will be able to further customize their settlements with new terrain tools such as road and path makers, which carve out more natural-looking, winding roads and paths for your village

Players will be able to further customize their settlements with new terrain tools such as road and path makers, which carve out more natural-looking, winding roads and paths for your village Misc. Improvements: Visual improvements, reworked archer duty, and more will also be available to players.

Aska

In Aska, they strive to build a self-sustaining Viking tribe, working, crafting, hunting, and fighting together. Command and organize intelligent NPC villagers, working and fighting alongside them. Lay claim to unspoiled lands and pave the way for a fierce Viking tribe. Craft the ultimate settlement solo or together with up to three friends. Trust in the Gods and the power of the Eye of Odin and summon intelligent NPC villagers to provide camaraderie and relief from the toils of survival.

