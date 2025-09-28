Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: avatar, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Announces From the Ashes Expansion

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has a new expansion coming this December, as From the Ashes will bring about a new Western Frontier story

Article Summary Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora unveils From the Ashes expansion, releasing December alongside new film.

Play as Na'vi warrior So'lek on a vengeance quest, exploring the ravaged Kinglor Forest and new regions.

From the Ashes features darker storytelling, first and third-person gameplay, and new combat mechanics.

Developed by Massive Entertainment with Lightstorm and Disney, offering original, immersive Na'vi adventures.

Ubisoft revealed the next major expansion coming to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as From the Ashes will arrive this December. The expansion brings with it a new story as you play as the Na'vi warrior So'lek on a quest for vengeance and survival in the Western Frontier. You'll explore the ravaged Kinglor Forest and discover a brand-new area in the process. We have more details and quotes from the team about it, along with a trailer here, as the expansion arrives on December 19, 2025.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes

This expansion invites players to return to a section of the Western Frontier, encompassing the Kinglor Forest and a brand-new area, in a gripping new story of vengeance and survival. The expansion launches the same day as the theatrical release for Avatar: Fire and Ash, extending the adventure for all Avatar fans. From the Ashes, players embark on the journey of So'lek, a battle-hardened Na'vi warrior from the Trr'ong clan. Ambushed and left for dead by the RDA and their new allies—the ruthless Ash clan—So'lek awakens to a world in flames and his Sarentu family scattered. Driven by grief and vengeance, he sets out to reunite with and protect his loved ones.

"With From the Ashes, we wanted to push the boundaries of what players can experience on Pandora," said Omar Bouali, Creative Director at Massive Entertainment. "This expansion delivers a darker, more personal story, enhanced immersion via both first and third-person gameplay, and intense new combat mechanics that deepen the emotional and tactical stakes. We wanted to offer fans a thrilling new perspective on the Western Frontier, with deeper storytelling and more visceral gameplay."

"Our partnership with Massive Entertainment has allowed us to expand this universe in bold new ways with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora." said Joshua Izzo, Executive Vice-President of Franchise Development at Lightstorm Entertainment. "This new expansion, From the Ashes, will release at the same day as the theatrical release for Avatar: Fire and Ash—a film that explores darker corners of Pandora and introduces the formidable Ash People—we're equally excited for Avatar fans to experience untold stories through new interactive adventures."

"We can't wait for fans to experience this new chapter in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora," said Luigi Priore, VP, GM, Disney & Pixar Games. From the Ashes continues the journey of Na'vi resistance warrior So'lek and demonstrates how Disney & Pixar Games works with our collaborators to craft wholly original stories grounded in the worlds they love."

