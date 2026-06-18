Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel

Marvel Contest of Champions Launches New "Towers" Solo Game Mode

Marvel Contest of Champions has expanded its gameplay options for players with a new solo gameplay mode they are calling "Towers"

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions adds Towers, a new permanent solo mode built around climbing floors and winning rewards.

Towers tests roster depth with champion class, tag, and team requirements as players battle stronger Defenders.

The update also adds an Alliance War Showcase Tower featuring Dinosaur and Meteor Tactics plus Saga attackers.

Marvel Contest of Champions also launches Stars And Martyrs, featuring Phyla-Vell and Shatterstar through July 8.

Kabam has launched a new mode in Marvel Contest of Champions to give players a different kind of challenge, as the "Towers" mode is available now. This is an all-new solo mode that focuses on one thing: fighting and climbing as high as you can on the tower in front of you. Your selected champions will be put through the wringer with challenges of all shapes and sizes that will test your ability to play the game and their standing on your team, all to claim the treasures that await you at the top. We have mroe details below and the livestream showing it off above before you dive into the latest update.

Marvel Contest of Champions Challenges You With The New Towers Mode

Introducing Towers, a new permanent game mode! Towers challenge Champions' growth, where Defenders can only be defeated at their strongest. Players' rosters will be tested as they use unique Champions to climb the numerous Floors and Blocks of each Tower. Players will need to defeat the next opponent to climb the Towers, where rewards are waiting to be claimed! Specific Champion Classes, tags, and other requirements will test the depth and strength of your roster and skills.

Alliance War Showcase – Tower: Featuring both Dinosaur and Meteor Tactics, Defender Mastery loadouts, and a special Block for Saga attackers, the Tooth and Claw Showcase is now permanently available in the Saga Showcase Tower.

Celebrate X-Men '97

Mojo has once again decided to make mayhem within The Contest. This season of his show brings Guardians of the Galaxy to intergalactic screens. However, some faulty pan-dimensional signals may get crossed, as we see Phyla-Vell and Shatterstar as surprise guest stars in this dangerous drama!

Phyla-Vell: Descendant of the Captain Marvel lineage, Phyla-Vell uses her Kree and artificially created Eternal physiology to protect the cosmos. While fighting the Phalanx, Phyla became the Avatar of Death to save her romantic partner, Moondragon, gaining new abilities and her new title: Martyr.

Descendant of the Captain Marvel lineage, Phyla-Vell uses her Kree and artificially created Eternal physiology to protect the cosmos. While fighting the Phalanx, Phyla became the Avatar of Death to save her romantic partner, Moondragon, gaining new abilities and her new title: Martyr. Shatterstar: Shatterstar, Gaveedra Seven, is a mutant gladiator from the Mojoverse and the time-traveling son of Longshot and Dazzler. Due to his time in the Mojoverse, Shatterstar became extremely skilled in swordsmanship.

Shatterstar, Gaveedra Seven, is a mutant gladiator from the Mojoverse and the time-traveling son of Longshot and Dazzler. Due to his time in the Mojoverse, Shatterstar became extremely skilled in swordsmanship. Event Quest: Stars And Martyrs [June 3 – July 8]: Mojo, the malicious master of multiversal multimedia, has decided to change the channel on his schemes. He's forcing Phyla-Vell and Shatterstar to give his ratings a boost, but will our heroes cancel this sinister streaming service?

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