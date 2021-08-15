A Holographic History Of The Pokémon TCG: Shiny Pokémon V & VMAX

Over the years, the Pokémon TCG has featured many different patterns used on their holographic cards. Some patterns lasted for years, while others had short stays, making them markers for their short time in the franchise. In this next installment of A Holographic History of the Pokémon TCG, let's take a look back at a style of card that altered the style of Full Art Shinies that we all knew and loved in Hidden Fates: the Shiny V & VMAX cards of the Sword & Shield era.

Hidden Fates introduced the Shiny Full Art Pokémon-GX to the Pokémon TCG with an expansive Shiny Vault. This style of card was brought back in a brand new way in late 2020 in the Sword & Shield era. It was Champion's Path, a special set that was only released through unique products rather than a booster box or booster packs, that introduced this style with a single card: the Shiny Charizard V. With GX cards now a thing of the past, Champion's Path uses the Ultra Rare mechanic of this current era, the Pokémon-V, as the vehicle by which to deliver this new Full Art Shiny. The difference is slight but noticeable: the style of the Shiny sparkles is more prominent and more yellow, and golden lines have also been added to accentuate the burst of shine.

Shining Fates continued this style of Shiny Full Art with the Shiny VMAX style of cards. This card style showcases Shiny Pokémon in their Dynamax or Gigantamax forms.

Both styles of cards feature a fine, light texture as well as foiling throughout the card. The lineart of the card is done with a silvery foil, which matches the current standard V & VMAX style of the Sword & Shield era.

Hopefully, this style of card will return with another Shiny Vault in the future.