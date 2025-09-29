Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bouncemasters 2: Pengu Throw, JoyBits

Bouncemasters 2: Pengu Throw Announced For PC

Bouncemasters 2: Pengu Throw has been announced this morning, bringing physics-based penguin launcher sequel to Steam this year

Article Summary Bouncemasters 2: Pengu Throw brings a physics-based penguin launching sequel to Steam in 2024.

Explore a branching level map with new challenges, hazards, and biomes to conquer worldwide.

Compete on Monthly League Leaderboards, earn rewards, and enjoy fully cosmetic unlockables.

Features 4K-ready hand-drawn art, improved mechanics, customizable controls, and no microtransactions.

Indie game developer and publisher JoyBits has confirmed Bouncemasters is getting a sequel with the reveal of Bouncemasters 2: Pengu Throw. The team is taking the original physics-based penguin launcher and amping things up a bit in multiple ways, with several improved mechanics, new modes for you to play, new options as your disposal for getting the most out of your attempts, and more. We have the finer details about the game for you here, along with the latest trailer, as the team confirmed they are aiming for a release sometime before the end of the year.

Bouncemasters 2: Pengu Throw

Join Pengu in Bouncemasters 2: Pengu Throw for a brand new slap-launching adventure around the globe! Smack everyone's favorite flightless bird across a branching overworld level map with multiple routes and biomes to explore. Every dot on the overworld is a self-contained level featuring new score targets, collectible challenges, and hazards! Bear buddy returns, now with a handy Swing Arc aiming aid, empowering beginner launchers and veteran speedrunners alike to angle-perfect penguin projectile paths for maximum airtime. Propel Pengu on his globe-trotting quest that may just land him at the top of the Diamond League.

Compete against friends and players worldwide on the Monthly League Leaderboards. Feel the heat of competition with a "hot-seat" ticker showing the closest two rivals during every run. Earn exclusive rewards every season by simply playing the game – no microtransactions to be found! Collect animated nameplates, booster packs, and exclusive skins for Pengu and the bats. Export Pengu's most embarrassing epic fails as video clips or GIFs with a single click for easy sharing. Enjoy Bouncemasters' iconic slapstick comedy with hand-painted, high-definition art ready for 4K displays. Watch Pengu's antics shine with real-time lighting, motion-blur splats, and an uncapped framerate. Customize the experience with rebindable keys, color-blind modes, and aim assist.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!