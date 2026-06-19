Posted in: Anime Expo, Conventions, Events, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: Anime Expo 2026, Beyblade X

Beyblade X Has Multiple Plans Set For Anime Expo 2026

Hasbro will showcase Beyblade X at Anime Expo 2026 with a booth offering new products (including Funko Pop! figures), on-site battles, and a full-day tournament.

Article Summary Beyblade X heads to Anime Expo 2026 with a booth, free play area, onsite battles, and the latest Hasbro products.

Fans can try new Beyblade X Battle Sets and tops from the UX, BX, and CX lines built for Attack, Balance, Stamina, and Defense.

A Beyblade X Funko Hollywood event on July 3 celebrates the first Funko Pop! figures, including Multi, Robin, and Chase Jaxon.

The July 4 Beyblade X tournament and upcoming Grand Prix qualifiers offer Bladers prizes and a path toward the Bangkok Final.

Hasbro has a few things lined up for the Beyblade X booth and more during Anime Expo 2026. The team will have a booth at this year's event at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 2-5, where players can snag some new items, including a set of Funko pop characters related to the title. Plus, there will be some friendly competitions taking place for those who believe they have the superior blade! We have more details about it for you below

Prepare For The Fight as Beyblade X Comes to Anime Expo 2026

At the booth, fans will be able to get their hands on the latest Beyblade X products from Hasbro, the master toy licensee of Beyblade X as a distribution partner of T-Licensing Inc. in North America and Europe. The free play area and onsite battles will be equipped with fresh products, from the new Beyblade X Sneak Attack Battle Set featuring a pop-up rail that creates high-speed Xtreme Dash action and explosive collisions, to new tops across the Beyblade X UX, BX, and CX lines, including the STRIKE DRAN 4-50 FF that focuses on Attack, ROCKET GRIFFON H that is all about Balance, RAGE RAGNA FE 4-55 Y that offers Stamina, and ARMOR KNIGHT GV 8-70 UN as the Defense type.

The Beyblade X buzz continues beyond the convention center with a special off-site event in collaboration with Funko. Taking place on July 3 from 7:00-9:00 PM at the Funko Hollywood store, the first-come, first-served event will celebrate the upcoming launch of the first-ever Beyblade X Funko Pop! figures, set to release on July 1. The new collection will feature four Funko Pop! figures that bring fan-favorite elements of the Beyblade X generation to life. Characters include Multi and Robin, plus a special Chase version of Jaxon, with a 1-in-6 chance of fans finding him.

The Anime Expo 2026 Tournament

On July 4, the action kicks into high gear with a full-day Beyblade X tournament that kicks off at 10 a.m., where Bladers of all skill levels can test their strategies and let it rip for a chance to win a variety of Beyblade X prizes. These interactive experiences capture the growth and excitement surrounding the Beyblade X brand this year. Looking ahead, Beyblade X remains focused on delivering innovative experiences that connect fans around the world and continue to grow its passionate global community. The momentum continues this summer with the launch of an all-new competitive event designed to bring Bladers together on an even bigger stage.

The Beyblade X Grand Prix is another fan experience kicking off in July. ADK Emotions NY Inc., T-Licensing Inc., and Hasbro are teaming up with Amazon this year to host the Beyblade X Grand Prix, a series of tournaments across North America, starting with qualifiers in Canada on July 25 to culminate with the Canada Grand Prix on August 29 and the U.S. Grand Prix on September 5. There, top Bladers will battle for a chance to advance to the Beyblade X Grand Prix Final in Bangkok. Official Beyblade X Grand Prix information and participating locations can be found on the game's website.

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