Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Asphalt Legends Unite

Asphalt Legends Unite Announced For July 2024 Release

Gameloft has confirmed the release of Asphalt Legends Unite will happen this July, expanding on Asphalt 9: Legends on console and mobile.

Article Summary Gameloft sets July 2024 release for 'Asphalt Legends Unite', expanding Asphalt 9.

New expansion introduces cross-platform play on App Store, Google Play, and consoles.

Asphalt Legends Unite brings co-op, enhanced graphics, and unified progress for consoles.

First-time PlayStation inclusion, with physical copies for PS5 and Switch coming soon.

Gameloft has announced they will release Asphalt Legends Unite this July, which will serve as a new expansion to the game Asphalt 9: Legends. The team is promoting this expansion as bringing a new era of cross-platform play to the series, as they will launch it on July 17 for the App Store, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Steam, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, all with the foal of having a unified online experience. We have the latest trailer here and more info below as we look forward to seeing what they have in mind for the series.

Asphalt Legends Unite

Asphalt Legends Unite represents a bold leap forward for the Asphalt franchise and a fresh identity that will captivate players worldwide. Anchored around a core cross-play feature that unites players across all platforms, the game offers a fresh identity with co-op capabilities, an upgraded internal graphic engine, a modernized art direction tailored for console players, a reimagined garage that carries over game progress and previously unlocked vehicles, and a redesigned user interface. This is just the tip of the iceberg for Asphalt Legends Unite, as even more in-depth elements – including social features and customization options – are currently in the works. To help realize its vision for a truly cross-platform experience, Asphalt Legends Unite will debut on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, marking the first time this iconic racing franchise has graced Sony's home consoles. Physical retail copies of Asphalt Legends Unite are also in production for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, which promises to expand accessibility to a much broader audience.

"Asphalt Legends Unite has been born out of a will to provide a constantly evolving racing experience with a level playing field across all platforms," says Ignacio Marin, Game Manager. "We are committed to expanding the game to deliver the definitive Asphalt experience. Today, we take the first step towards a new era for the Asphalt series, and we will soon offer players a glimpse at its future via the release of a roadmap. Dropping the number in the title is our statement: this is Asphalt, uniting all our players, now and for the future."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!