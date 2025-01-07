Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows Discusses Parkour Fundamentals

Ubisoft has a new blog out for Assassin's Creed Shadows, as they discuss the finer points of parkour and its mechanics in the game

Article Summary Discover the enhanced parkour mechanics in Assassin's Creed Shadows, set in Feudal Japan.

Explore Kyoto's rooftops and Osaka Castle's dangerous fortresses with agile movements.

Enjoy nature's hidden parkour paths with tree climbing and grappling hook swings.

Experience new animations and a physics-based grappling hook for ultimate agility.

Ubisoft has a new blog out today for Assassin's Creed Shadows as they ramp up toward the release this February, this time covering the parkour mechanics. While acrobatics is a basic concept for every AC title ever created, this particular one will go above and beyond with the ninja side of things, as you'll be able to pull off sneak attacks from a number of different points. We have a snippet of the blog for you below as you can read the entire thing on their website. The game will be released on PC and consoles on February 14, 2025.

Assassin's Creed Shadows – Parkour Fundamentals

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, players can expect to reconnect with the staple experience of being an Assassin, leaping effortlessly across rooftops, surfing the high ground of the crowded streets of Kyoto, and scaling the towering Tenshu of Osaka Castle… In short, Naoe is a true parkour master, possessing unmatched speed and agility that adapts to the various landscapes of Feudal Japan. Beyond city exploration, players can also infiltrate Japanese castles – incredibly dangerous fortresses filled with challenges and opportunities for parkour. Dominating with their towering Tenshu and protected by a network of intimidating concentric stone walls, castle grounds host many climbable and well-guarded buildings such as warehouses, barracks, and watchtowers.

In contrast, the game also features hidden parkour paths in nature that offer a different kind of experience. These narrow paths in beautiful landscapes will include tree and rock climbing and, of course, extra grappling hook swinging. In this article, we will focus on highlighting some of the new moves and mechanics developed to enhance parkour. During development of AC Shadows, the team implemented a variety of enhancements for parkour, including new animations, prone movement, and a physics-based grappling hook. Numerous refinements were also brought to existing mechanics, such as the updated input mappings and the revamped parkour down system.

