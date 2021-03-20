Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Wrath Of The Druids Set For April

Ubisoft has revealed this week that the next expansion to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, will be coming in April called Wrath Of The Druids. The expansion will be a part of the Ostara Season, which kicked off with a free update this week that brings Springtime to Ravensthorpe for a few special events happening until April 8th. The expansion itself will arrive in the game on April 29th, bringing with it exclusive narrative content for players to enjoy and several in-game events accessible to all players. Here's the low-down on what will be in the game for the next several weeks.

Ostara Festival, the first update of Ostara Season, invites players to discover an in-game event active until April 8 in a dedicated area of Ravensthorpe. Various Easter-themed festivities will be available, including: Settlement decoration activity

Drinking, Archery, and Fighting mini-games

Three new character quests: Eivor can enjoy an Egg Hunt, the May-Queen celebration, and protect the settlement against night spirits

Three new skills: Fearless Leaper lets Eivor land a mastered falling attack atop enemies, while the Raven's Loot and Loot Food skills increase Eivor's efficiency when at range or fighting close-up

Exclusive rewards including settlement decorations and customization items To experience the Ostara Festival, players must reach England and complete one of the first narrative arcs – either Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire. The festival will then be triggered automatically when players visit the settlement. To access the May-Queen activity, players' settlement must have reached Level 3. Starting today, players will be able to change Eivor's gear appearance with visual customization, better known as transmogrification or "Change Appearance" in-game. The original gear and armor stats remain unchanged as Eivor is visually customized, allowing players to stick to their build and unleash their inner Viking in style. Once a piece of gear or a weapon is found, its visuals can be equipped in exchange of silver by visiting the Blacksmith in Ravensthorpe if the item is from the same category. To celebrate the Assassin's Creed Valhalla community, players will receive Altair's Outfit, the Yule Gear Set and cosmetics, and 300 opals for free.