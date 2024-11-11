Posted in: eSports, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: aston martin, F1, Formula 1

Aston Martin Launches New F1 Motion Simulator Rig

Aston Martin has decided to give racing simulator players a new rig to play with, as they unveiled the F1 Motion Simulator

Developed with Memento Exclusives, this simulator delivers an authentic racing experience.

Tech features include haptic actuators and rumble feedback for lifelike motion.

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso highlight the brand's push in sim racing innovation.

Aston Martin has decided to take simulated racing and esports competitions to the next level as they have launched a new F1 Motion Simulator shaped like one of the cars. As you can see from the image here, they have created an F1 car, so to speak, with a proper cockpit and monitor mount so you can race in as close to a facsimile as they could make in comparison to the real deal. The launch of this coincides with Fernando Alonso's recent 400th F1 race at the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix. If you want it, it isn't cheap, as they are selling them at $131,305 apiece. We have more details on it below.

Aston Martin F1 Motion Simulator

Motion simulators are created by an expert team at Memento Exclusives – the memorabilia specialist based in Motorsport Valley – utilizing the same processes as F1 teams to offer an unrivaled racing experience. Designed to recreate the famous race cars seen on the tracks, these Aston Martin Aramco's Motion Simulators boast high tech systems which aim to immerse the racer, offering them the chance to experience every twist and turn around iconic racing circuits.

Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team and Memento Exclusives have made simulators available to the public in iconic racing green before, but adding movement to the simulation experience is set to take sim racing to new heights. Each motion simulator has been developed in partnership with the race team at Silverstone, and features haptic actuators, a front pivot configuration and haptic rumble feedback. This advancement offers gamers and racers true authenticity, with the motion of a real F1 car accurately emulated from the moment they jump into the cockpit.

Motion simulators are just one of the ways Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team is innovating with technology in recent times. Lance Stroll has been noted for his sim work over the years and revealed ahead of the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix that he partially rehabilitated a broken wrist by practicing in a simulator. He famously went on to finish sixth in that race. Spanish legend Fernando Alonso, who recently celebrated his 400th Grand Prix at the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix, has also lent his voice to emerging technology with Ai.lonso – offering visitors to the Aston Martin Aramco website the ability to hear selected articles read in his voice in multiple languages.

