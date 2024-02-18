Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astro Duel 2, Rusty Moyher, Wild Rooster

Astro Duel 2 Release Confirmed For Early March On PC & Switch

Wild Rooster confirmed this week that we'll be seeing Astro Duel 2 released in early March for both PC and the Nintendo Switch.

Article Summary Astro Duel 2 announced for PC & Switch release on March 7, 2024.

Retro-style, top-down space shooter with multiplayer dogfights.

Diverse ship selection offers varied combat styles and tactics.

Features Versus, Bounty, and Cash Grab Modes for intense gameplay.

Indie game developer Rusty Moyher and publisher Wild Rooster confirmed this week that Astro Duel 2 is coming out soon. This is a pixel-art sci-fi combat title that will give you some nostalgic vibes while also challenging your skills, as you will be in the middle of a top-down dogfight either with or against other players. We have the full details of the game and the latest trailer for you here, as it will be released on PC via Steam and the Nintendo Switch on March 7, 2024.

Astro Duel 2

Brace for punishing pixel art battles in the Wild West of deep space. Crash-land on the Echo System, a crime-ridden collection of planets booming with high octane dogfights and death-defying aerial acrobatics. Shoot down pilots of oncoming ships, then duke it out in person in chaotic platforming arenas for arcade-style assaults to claim victory in the cosmos. Suit up and strap into an elite Nano Fighter, a sleek and powerful vessel capable of skipping through starry battlefields and effortlessly transforming for ground combat. Select from a roster of heavily armored ships finely tuned for melee destruction, defensive action, or unrelenting gunfire. Each ship comes suited for destruction, with different speeds, turning, size, and cannon types, giving pilots the tools to tear down opponents in style.

Shoot, fly, and dash across fully-destructible sci-fi cities, futuristic factories, abandoned mines, and sunken temples. Master specialized weapons and items while performing gravity-defying tactical maneuvers to outsmart the competition in battle. Thrust headfirst into combat and obliterate enemies on sight with the devastating firepower of Laser Beams, Scattershots, and Missiles in space, then Shotguns, Rifles, and Grenades on land. Challenge up to six fellow pilots in Versus Mode via local multiplayer, Steam Remote Play Together, or Parsec. Or work together in the campaign Bounty Mode in smaller groups of one to three, taking on various high-risk jobs to eliminate hordes of enemies for precious bounties. Unlock Cash Grab Mode, where anthropomorphic astronauts can team up in a high-stakes heist to defend or steal a top-secret safe.

