Asylum Release Date Confirmed For Early March 2025

Asylum, the supernatural horror adventure and spiritual successor to the cult classic game Scratches, is set for PC release this March

Article Summary Asylum, the horror adventure game by Senscape, launches on PC March 6, 2025, via Steam and GOG.

Discover a chilling story in Hanwell Mental Institute inspired by Lovecraft and '80s horror.

Asylum offers 10-15 hours of gameplay with atmospheric storytelling and immersive exploration.

Music echoes '80s horror flicks, creating a gripping ambiance sans predictable jump scares.

Indie game developer and publisher Senscape has announced that their supernatural horror adventure game Asylum will be released on PC in March 2025. The game comes from the team that made Scratches and Serena, serving as a spiritual successor to the former, as they are taking you on a new journey into the darkest regions of the mind. The game will have you exploring a decaying mental institute, trying to figure out what happened here and how you came to be here, as this world pulls inspiration from H.P. Lovecraft, Hammer Films, and some of the more twisted Euro Horror flicks from the '80s. We have more info about the game for you below, along with the latest trailer to check out above, as it will be released on both Steam and GOG on March 6, 2025.

Asylum

Asylum is an ambitious and intricate first-person horror adventure casting you into the hallucinatory setting of the Hanwell Mental Institute. Interact with its curious denizens, gather clues, unravel the mystery, and march towards a shocking conclusion. With influences ranging from Lovecraft to Peter Cushing to Lucio Fulci, Asylum has been meticulously crafted with a strong focus on storytelling and atmosphere. Explore countless tenebrous environments, make your way through a towering, lifelike mental hospital, and solve compelling puzzles to find the answers you seek.

A mind-bending original storyline that we somehow managed to keep secret during 15 years of production.

Between 10 and 15 hours of gameplay — and that's without learning all the dark secrets!

An atmosphere so engrossing you will almost smell the stench of decrepitude and putrefaction around you.

Exciting challenges that reward your wit and observation.

Memorable soundtrack inspired by 80s horror films and quite a bit of John Carpenter.

No jump scares! OK, maybe just a frightening handful that will hit you when you least expect them.

Diegetic interface and other buzz words.

