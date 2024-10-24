Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Niila Games, Tagtime

Asymmetrical Horror Game TagTime To Launch Free Halloween Demo

Those of you looking for some horror fun without a ton of commitment can play the TagTime demo, launching in a few days for a week

Article Summary Try the upcoming TagTime demo—experience the thrill of asymmetrical horror for free from October 28 to November 4.

Dive into intense multiplayer action in TagTime as monsters hunt or runts escape using unique abilities.

Explore diverse heroes with special powers and cosmetics, perfect for strategic play in TagTime's magical realm.

Team up with friends or battle strangers in quick online sessions—outwit monsters or savor the small prey.

Indie game developer and publisher Niila Games have revealed they will release a free demo of their asymmetrical horror game TagTime next week. The team will be giving players a chance to try it out during Halloween week, as they will launch a free demo on PC via Steam on October 28, and allow players to experience it until November 4. They didn't go into detail about how much of the game would be available, but we have more details about what it will look like in the latest video above, as well as more info on the game itself below.

TagTime

TagTime is an asymmetric fast-paced multiplayer game that combines elements from MOBA and Asymmetric Horror. Two large monsters have to catch all the small fairy tale runts in the big black cauldron. The runts escape the monsters through collaboration, hero abilities, and fortifications. It's fast-paced casual action, full of suspense, blood splatter and wickedness! The puny fairy tale runts must work together and harvest resources to build barricades. Will you be able to survive and outsmart the monsters to hatch open one of the mystery eggs?

Use the mystical hero abilities and mischievous power-ups to catch your prey or escape your impending doom! Spray magic moonshine on your prey as the wicked witch, or eat magic mushrooms as the gnome to escape the claws of the beast! Caught runts are placed in the big black boiling cauldron. Destroy it to save fellow runts from getting boiled and eaten! Explore unique heroes, each with special abilities, progression systems, and enchanted cosmetics. Dive deep into personal strategies and mythical hero combos to outsmart your opponents. Play with friends or strangers in quick online matches. Jump straight into the action to boil some delicious small fairy tale creatures or try to escape the monsters!

