Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Atari 50

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Reveals First DLC Content

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is getting a new DLC in November showcasing titles that fought against the Intellivision

Article Summary Atari 50 Anniversary expands with The First Console War DLC launching Nov 8, 2024.

DLC showcases 19 new games highlighting Atari's rivalry with Mattel's Intellivision.

Includes exclusive interviews with Jane Terjung, Leonard Hermand, and Mike Mika.

Free DLC update coming to Atari VCS in 2025; available on PC, Switch, Xbox, PlayStation.

Atari has revealed the latest addition coming to Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, as players will be getting The First Console War. The crux of this new addition is to showcase the titles that fueled the first major video game war as the company faced off against its first major competitor, Mattel's Intellivision. The DLC will bring within 19 new games to the collection and expand your knowledge of the company with bonus content. We have more details below, as the DLC will be released on November 8, 2024.

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – The First Console War

Atari 50's catalog of content and includes 19 additional playable games and eight video segments that tell the story of Atari 's first major rivalry in the console market. Told through video interviews with M Network programmer Jane Terjung, video game historians Leonard Hermand and Mike Mika, and more, The First Console War delves deep into the video game console market's landscape of the era and ultimately explains how and why Mattel made the decision to create games for its biggest competitor. The DLC will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PlayStation 4 and 5. Owners of the original game on the Atari VCS will receive the DLC content for free in an update to the game in early 2025. This second DLC is another major expansion to50's catalog of content and includes 19 additional playable games and eight video segments that tell the story of's first major rivalry in the console market. Told through video interviews with M Network programmer Jane Terjung, video game historians Leonard Hermand and Mike Mika, and more, The First Console War delves deep into the video game console market's landscape of the era and ultimately explains how and why Mattel made the decision to create games for its biggest competitor. The DLC will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PlayStation 4 and 5. Owners of the original game on theVCS will receive the DLC content for free in an update to the game in early 2025. The First Console War games list includes:

Air Raiders – 2600 M Network

Antbear – 2600 M Network (unreleased, based on Stern IP)

Armor Ambush – 2600 M Network

Astroblast – 2600 M Network

Frogs & Flies – 2600 M Network

International Soccer – 2600 M Network

Dark Cavern – 2600 M Network

Star Strike – 2600 M Network

Super Challenge Baseball – 2600 M Network

Super Challenge Football – 2600 M Network

Swordfight – 2600 M Network (rare, unreleased)

Sea Battle – 2600 M Network (rare, unreleased)

Tower of Mystery (unreleased prototype, recently rescued)

Video Pinball – 2600

Basketball – 2600

Hardball – Atari 8-bit (XE)

8-bit (XE) Final Legacy (prototype) – 5200

Xari Arena – Atari 8-bit

8-bit Desert Falcon – 7800

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!