Atari Releases Limited Edition Butcher Billy Cartridge Collection

Atari has decided to release a special cartridge collection of several popular 2600 titles, all with artwork from Butcher Billy.

Atari has a brand new collection on the market this week as they have multiple games packed into an all-new Butcher Billy set. The company reached out to the Brazilian artist to make a special cover and case for the set, decorating this four-pack of games in which they will only be making 500 copies of. Players will be able to snag this with four specific 2600 titles in one set, as you'll get Fatal Run, Outlaw, Save Mary, and Dark Chambers. All of them come in their own boxes with all of the Atari XP additions you've come to expect, all stored inside this special cardboard sleeve featuring Butcher Billy's spectacular artwork. This set is an exclusive Atari XP collection, and will be the only way to get the Butcher Billy edition of Save Mary.We have more details on the set for you below as it is currently on pre-order right now for $300.

Own and play a piece of video game history. Newly manufactured Atari game cartridges for classic consoles. Buy the official version now, available for the first time from Atari. Featuring the stunning artwork of Brazilian artist Butcher Billy, this four pack is limited to only 500 copies and includes four Atari 2600 hits unique in gameplay and historical significance: Fatal Run, Outlaw, Save Mary, and Dark Chambers. Showcase these games in style with the included cardboard sleeve featuring Butcher Billy's spectacular artwork. This exclusive Atari XP collection is the only way to get the Butcher Billy edition of Save Mary.

Atari XP cartridges are made in the United States of high-quality materials. Each cartridge is built of high-quality materials and designed to last. Includes four 2600 hits Fatal Run, Outlaw, Save Mary, and Dark Chambers. This is a great set of games to play on the new Atari 2600+.

