Atomic Heart To Release Enchantment Under the Sea DLC in Jaunary

Atomic Heart has revealed its third DLC release on the way, as Enchantment Under the Sea will arrive on PC and consoles next month

Article Summary Atomic Heart's Enchantment Under the Sea DLC launches January 28, 2025, expanding the game's universe.

Explore the underwater Neptune Research Center with new experiments, enemies, and intense challenges.

Continue the storyline with two new weapons: the Thunderclap hammer and KM-4 Kuzmich shotgun.

Unlock new glove abilities Blaze and Whip to tackle sea mutants and navigate Facility 3826's changes.

Mundfish and Focus Entertainment have confirmed the next DLC coming to Atomic Heart, as Enchantment Under the Sea arrives in late January. As the name suggests, you're going back to Facility 3826 with the new underwater Neptune Research Center, filled with its own set of experiments, weapons, glove abilities, horrors, enemies, and terrible choices, as you attempt to find out what the hell happened here and escape from the place before the depths take you. We have more info and the trailer here, as the DLC will be out on January 28, 2025.

Atomic Heart – Enchantment Under the Sea

Enchantment Under the Sea goes back to the spectacular combat gameplay that made Atomic Heart one of the highlights of 2023, as players continue the main storyline with the Twins' consciousness at their side and new weapons in their arsenal. Meet new and returning characters while diving into the mysteries of the underwater Neptune Research Center to find a way to save humanity from a dismal future. Players will also revisit familiar locations from Facility 3826 that have changed beyond recognition, like the flying city of Chelomey, now under the robots' total control.

With new challenges comes the need for new tricks! In addition to the expanded storyline, season pass owners get two new weapons: the Thunderclap, a powerful hammer that amps up damage with electrical current, and the KM-4 Kuzmich, a crowd-clearing double-barrel shotgun with a customizable bullet spread. They're complemented by two new glove abilities courtesy of the Twins: Blaze, a burning polymer skill letting players drop red-hot fireballs and deal area-of-effect damage, and Whip, a grapple-hook tool allowing P-3 to pull himself towards enemies, deal damage, dodge away from danger, and access previously unreachable areas. These new powers will come in handy when meeting the DLC's new roster of sea-dwelling enemies, from swarms of coral mutants to the terrifying MOR-4Y.

