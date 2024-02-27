Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Autopsy Simulator, Woodland Games

Autopsy Simulator Announced For PC Sometime In 2024

Get ready to have a game take you into a place you probably never expected to go as Autopsy Simulator will be coming out this year.

Game offers a mix of medical procedures and psychological horror set in the '90s.

Features realistic autopsy cases created with real forensic practitioners.

Players will unravel death mysteries while battling protagonist Jack Hanman's demons.

Developer Woodland Games and publisher Team17 announced this morning that they will be releasing a new medical-horror sim called Autopsy Simulator, set to be released sometime in 2024 on PC. The game was originally revealed a couple of years ago, offering up an all-new first-person horror experience where you will play a forensic doctor doing his job of conducting autopsies while also battling his inner demons. All of which is set as a bit of a period piece as it takes place in the '90s. Release date soon to follow. The game is designed to be one that will take you on a journey that you're not expecting, with just enough gore that will make you squeamish as it happens. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait for a release date to come.

Autopsy Simulator

Autopsy Simulator will see players study realistic case files, created in collaboration with real-world forensic practitioners, to help guide their examinations and dissections. Utilising medically authentic tools and procedures, players will learn all they can about the deceased before unraveling the mystery of their deaths. In the standalone story mode, Dead Memories, players will dive into the story of Jack Hanman. After his life takes a turn for the worse, Jack must battle his inner demons while performing a range of gruesome post-mortem procedures in this narrative-driven psychological horror experience.

Gruesome anatomical detail and medically certified autopsy procedures: Dissect anatomically accurate bodies using a range of autopsy procedures and tools authentic to real-world practice.

Dissect anatomically accurate bodies using a range of autopsy procedures and tools authentic to real-world practice. Realistic true crime scenarios: Study a range of case files designed by real-life pathomorphologists and forensic doctors, then use what you learn to guide each autopsy.

Study a range of case files designed by real-life pathomorphologists and forensic doctors, then use what you learn to guide each autopsy. Narrative-driven story mode with simulation gameplay: In Autopsy Simulator: Dead Memories, follow a gripping personal mystery while performing medically accurate autopsy procedures vetted by a certified pathologist.

