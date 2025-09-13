Posted in: Games, Music, Video Games | Tagged: BAFTA, BAFTA Games

BAFTA Games In Concert Announced For London's Royal Festival Hall

BAFTA has announced that the BAFTA Games in Concert event will be taking place at London's Royal Festival Hall this January. Working in collaboration with Nibbs Events and Esk, the concert will celebrate two decades of BAFTA-nominated and award-winning games music, featuring tracks from iconic titles such as Assassin's Creed, Hitman, Cuphead, Tomb Raider, Baldur's Gate III, and more. The event will take place on January 31, 2026, as tickets have already gone on sale. We have more details from the announcement, including a couple of quotes, for you here.

BAFTA Games in Concert

BAFTA Games in Concert will feature the BBC Concert Orchestra in a world premiere performance under the direction of acclaimed composer and conductor Austin Wintory, (Journey, Assassin's Creed Syndicate). Attendees will be treated to a musical journey, showcasing key nominees and winners of the Music award from the BAFTA Games Awards over the last 20 years. The concert will synchronise visuals, gameplay, and imagery, along with live performance, immersing music fans and gamers in the emotional and cultural power of video game music. The concert will feature iconic soundtracks from BAFTA Games Award winners and nominees, including:

Everybody's Gone to the Rapture by Jessica Curry

Baldur's Gate 3 by Borislav Slavov

Hitman: Contracts by Jesper Kyd

Tomb Raider: Legend by Troels Brun Folmann

Assassin's Creed by Jesper Kyd

Cuphead by Kris Maddigan

Journey by Austin Wintory

"Games scores capture the hearts and imaginations of millions across the globe. This concert, and the forthcoming international tour, are a brilliant way to extend the celebration of the BAFTA Games Awards and unite fans, artists, and industry figures," said BAFTA CEO, Jane Millichip. "We are proud to recognise the exceptional talent of the composers and invite fans to join us in fabulously immersive evenings of games music from this January onwards."

"It's often stated how solitary composing can be, so it's an utterly thrilling opportunity to gather a big orchestra together, a gaggle of amazing composers and the audience for whom all it's made! I feel very honored to have been asked to help put together, and also conduct, this concert celebrating the immense spectrum of games music which has passed through the BAFTA halls the last couple of decades," said Composer and conductor of BAFTA Games in Concert, Austin Wintory.

