Band Of Crusaders Will Be Released On GOG for PC

After getting a ton of feedback from their playerbase, Virtual Alchemy has decided to release Band Of Crusaders on GOG along with Steam

Article Summary Band Of Crusaders, a strategy RPG, will launch on GOG following player feedback for more platform options.

Set in medieval Europe, players lead a crusade against demonic forces to reclaim the land from darkness.

Features dynamic combat with character synergies, unit positioning, and intense tactical encounters.

Manage up to 20 crusaders, develop your camp, explore skill trees, and craft unique playstyles.

Indie game developer and publisher Virtual Alchemy confirmed this morning that they're bringing Band Of Crusaders over to GOG. The game still technically hasn't been released, but since its announcement, the team had only revealed it for Steam. According to the reveal today, the move was made after their playerbase demanded the strategy RPG be available on more than one platform. Enjoy the latest trailer above, as we're still waiting on a plan for the game's release.

Band of Crusaders

In medieval Europe, sins give rise to demonic amalgamations. Heresy and fear slowly consume the entire realm. As Grandmaster of a knightly order, you are called to lead a crusade against this unholy menace. Gather your Brothers, strengthen your camp, and confront the Archdemons in fierce battles to reclaim the land from darkness. Band of Crusaders immerses you in a dark medieval fantasy where your leadership determines the fate of Europe. Experience a dynamic, tactical combat system enhanced by slow-motion mechanics. Victory hinges on character synergies, smart use of abilities, and unit positioning. The consequences of combat are significant, as every hit could lead to the permanent death of a crusader. Engagements will pull you into deep, stat-driven, party-based combat with a variety of maps offering different tactical opportunities.

Manage and develop a roster of up to 20 crusader knights while navigating scarce resources in a ravaged landscape. Develop your camp to support recruitment, healing, repairs, training, and more. Each crusader brings novelty to your camp with their own backgrounds, strengths and weaknesses as well as the ability to synergize with their Brothers. The upgradable buildings offer intricate interactions that are designed to foster experimentation and strategic campaign progression. Progress your crusaders through attributes and abilities with skill trees encouraging versatile multi-role builds. Select equipment to support your combat strategy and improve upon it throughout your campaign. Without fixed character classes, abilities are universal and connect directly with crusaders' weapons. Players can utilize a mix of active, passive, and semi-active abilities to craft their own playstyle.

