Bandai Namco Announces New Dragon Ball "Age 1000" Project

Bandai Namco announced a new Dragon Ball video game in the works, as the "Age 1000" Project is coming sometime in 2027

The game features a brand-new world and original characters crafted by creator Akira Toriyama.

Teaser trailer debuts Toriyama-designed, never-before-seen character in the "AGE 1000" universe.

More details to be announced at Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026 event in Los Angeles.

Bandai Namco announced last night that they have a brand-new Dragon Ball video game in the works, as they dropped a trailer for the "Age 1000" Project. The game is going to feature a new world and setting with new characters, all from the mind of Akira Toriyama, the creator of the franchise. The team didn't reveal much beyond the fact that more info will be shared during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026, which will take place in Los Angeles, California, from April 18-19, 2026. What few details were shared from Bandai Namco, we have for you to check out below.

Dragon Ball "Age 1000" Project

The world of Dragon Ball continues to expand with a brand-new Dragon Ball world and its entirely original characters— all brought to life by Akira Toriyama. Set for 2027, the "AGE 1000" project will introduce even more unique characters as the adventure unfolds. In a reveal trailer, fans can witness the debut of a never-before-seen character—designed by Akira Toriyama himself—within the new Dragon Ball world, "AGE 1000."

Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026

Now in its sixth year, Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour was launched with the goal of delivering the latest news and the full appeal of Dragon Ball – a franchise that continues to expand across manga, anime, films, games, figures, and toys – to fans around the world. This year as well, we will present a lineup of content packed with everything that represents Dragon Ball today, on a scale and with a depth never seen before. At this year's event, fans can look forward to a special stage featuring the latest Dragon Ball announcements, as well as various tournaments for titles such as Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dragon Ball Super Card Game Masters, Dragon Ball Super Card Game Fusion World, and Dragon Ball Super Card Game Fusion World Digital.

