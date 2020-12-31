The surprises keep on coming before the year closes out as we now know Bandai Namco is working on a massively expensive project. There's been a few news stories coming out of Japan as we close out on 2020, a lot of them stemming from a couple of different interview projects, one of them being from Games Talk who have been interviewing different high-profile developers about the year and their outlook on 2020. One of the names to drop in on these is Katsuhiro Harada, the man who currently serves as the director behind the Tekken series, as he revealed very briefly that he is working on a brand new project with Bandai Namco. What's more, it's apparently a pricey one. Here's the quote.

"Well, honestly I think this might be the most costly development project in Bandai Namco history," Harada said. "I think its incredible that the higher-ups approved of this. Well, the approval has passed, its just that due to the coronavirus, we haven't really been able to properly start the project."

As to what it could be, your guess is as good as ours. The safe bet would be something Tekken related, but we don't think that's happening just yet. The company is still riding high on Tekken 7 and with a seven-year gap between that and the previous game, we're guessing a new addition isn't in the cards just yet. (Especially with the way the story ended.) Whatever it may be, the project is off to a slow start due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we're probably not going to know much about it until maybe late 2021 at the earliest. For now, we'll just have to kick back and speculate on what it could be.