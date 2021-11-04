Dread Hunger Has Been Pushed Back To Early 2022

Digital Confectioners and the team behind Dread Hunger revealed today that the game will not be coming out next week. The company revealed on Twitter yesterday that the game will not make its planned November 10th release date, and instead will be pushed back to come out sometime in Early 2022. No official reason was given for the delay, but like a lot of games made during the pandemic, we're guessing they'd like to avoid putting out a game with issues that need to be patched and would rather finish it proper. We'll keep an eye on it and see if anything changes, but we're guessing February is the best we can hope for at the moment while their plan something for Update 5 in Early Access.

Dread Hunger immerses players in a rich world of 19th century Arctic exploration where eight player-controlled 'Explorers' depend on each other for survival—but two of them are 'Thralls' determined to sabotage the mission! Players use voice chat to role play and give life to their chosen character aboard the ship while completing objectives in an action-adventure game world. The six Explorers must work together to gather resources to power the ship towards its destination while contending with the harsh climate. Meanwhile, Thralls plot to poison food, massacre crewmembers, detonate explosives in the ship, plunder resources, and invoke dark magic to undermine the mission—all while pretending to be loyal Explorers. Starvation, wolves, cannibal attacks, and other gruesome fates abound, any misplaced trust can quickly lead to a knife in the back. When food is sparse, fellow crewmates appear more and more appetizing. Survive the Arctic : Build fires to stay warm, fend off wolves and other predators, and hunt for food to stay alive in the brutal and unforgiving Canadian Arctic.

: Build fires to stay warm, fend off wolves and other predators, and hunt for food to stay alive in the brutal and unforgiving Canadian Arctic. Betray Your Friends : Feed them tainted food, lure animals to attack them, hex them with blood magic, or if all else fails… just shoot them in the back.

: Feed them tainted food, lure animals to attack them, hex them with blood magic, or if all else fails… just shoot them in the back. Roleplay Your Character : Add flavor and personality to your character by using integrated voice chat and your in-game actions. Play as the Captain, Navigator, Engineer, Cook, Doctor, Chaplain, Royal Marine, or Hunter, all equipped with a unique starting kit and passive ability.

: Add flavor and personality to your character by using integrated voice chat and your in-game actions. Play as the Captain, Navigator, Engineer, Cook, Doctor, Chaplain, Royal Marine, or Hunter, all equipped with a unique starting kit and passive ability. You Are What You Eat : In the Arctic, you must make grim choices to stay fed; butcher bodies and use the pieces as weapons—or food.

: In the Arctic, you must make grim choices to stay fed; butcher bodies and use the pieces as weapons—or food. Captain a Ship : Steer a 19th century warship around (or into) icebergs and find coal for the ever-hungry boiler to keep the ship moving… or blow it up.

: Steer a 19th century warship around (or into) icebergs and find coal for the ever-hungry boiler to keep the ship moving… or blow it up. Brave a Perilous World: Plan around a full day and night cycle, contend with unexpected whiteouts, and try to outrun a massive blizzard that looms over the expedition.