Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Dedenne, Mimikyu, Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 21: Tera Dedenne Ex

Today's spotlight on the cards of Scarlet & Violet - Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved features Tera Dedenne ex and the fan-favorite Mimikyu.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Psychic-type cards from this set.

Tera Dedenne ex! Artist aky CG Works takes on this Terastallized Dedenne, which will also gets a Full Art Tera ex in this set. Just like the Gyarados and Arcanine Tera ex cards from Scarlet & Violet, the Tera type of Dedenne matches its normal typing. It isn't until the next set, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, that Pokémon's base tying and their Tera type differ.

Mimikyu fans have been treated well during the Scarlet & Violet era so far. This popular Alolan Ghost that is impersonating Pikachu in hopes of getting some of the love the franchise mascot brings in has become a fan-favorite itself. Mimikyu was featured on the very first ex Box of the Scarlet & Violet era and now appears in Paldea evolved on this holographic rare with artwork by Kagemaru Himeno.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!