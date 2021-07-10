Bandai Namco Reveals Tales Of Arise's Opening Cinematic

Bandai Namco released a brand new video this week for Tales Of Arise, as we get a look at the game's opening cinematic scene for fun. This is basically anime fun as they show off every character in the game that they can along with a bit of action and give you a sense of how the world looks. But like a lot of opening cinematics, it doesn't really reveal anything about the game more than we already know at this point. So if you're coming it for spoilers, you're a little out of luck. Enjoy the video below as the game will be released on September 10th.

Tales Of Arise follows the story of Alphen, an iron-masked individual whose home planet of Dahna has been enslaved and stripped of natural resources for the past 300 years by the nearby planet of Rena. As Alphen fights to free his people he encounters Shionne, a girl from Rena who is on the run from her countrymen. Both Alphen and Shionne will be joined throughout journey by a supporting cast of characters to help in their fight for freedom.

Tales Of Arise carries the DNA of the much-loved Tales of franchise while also introducing advanced graphics and an evolved combat system to help push the series into the future. A new "Atmospheric Shader" developed by Bandai Namco Studios adds subtle touches to the look and feel of the world evoking a hand-drawn painting. Combat has also evolved, allowing for a better sense of spectacle and direct player feedback based upon their actions. The graphics, combat system, characters, and story all work together to present a vivid and realized world that will immerse players as they are transported to the many environments and biomes they will explore throughout their time with Tales Of Arise.