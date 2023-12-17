Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Baseus

Baseus Releases Bowie MA10 Bluetooth 5.3 Earbuds

Baseus has a new set of earbuds on the market with the Bowie MA10 Bluetooth 5.3 Earbuds, offering the best sound for gamers and music lovers.

Article Summary Baseus Bowie MA10 Earbuds feature Active Noise Cancelling and Environment Noise Cancelling tech.

They boast a 140-hour battery life with Baseus Rapid Charge for fast recharging.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and Dual Channel Low-Latency technology for gamers.

Waterproof design, ergonomic fit with different ear tip sizes, and connects to two devices.

Baseus has a new set of earbuds out on the market for gamers to check out for the holidays with the Bowie MA10 Bluetooth 5.3 Earbuds. The designers made this to have Active Noise Cancelling that hits -48dB to ensure you hear everything you're supposed to while blocking out the world beyond, giving gamers and music lovers one of the best options possible. They've also gone out of their way to create a larger driver and aerospace-grade titanium-plated double compound diaphragm that brings out the best audio quality to tone and bass. As well as the addition of Environmental Noise Cancelling for the build-in microphones for phone calls so it filters out a ton of ambient noise. You can read more about them here as you can get them for about $43 online right now.

Bowie MA10 Bluetooth 5.3 Earbuds

A testament to its endurance, the Bowie MA10 boasts an extraordinary battery life of up to 140 hours on a full charge, eliminating the need for daily charging and providing users with an uninterrupted musical journey. A single charge of the earbuds yields 8 hours of playback, and with the support of Baseus Rapid Charge, a mere 10-minute charge provides 2 hours of music playback. A full charge takes only 3 hours, offering another 140 hours of audio bliss. Crafted with user comfort in mind, the Baseus Bowie MA10 features an ergonomic design that fits snugly and securely into the ears, ensuring extended wear without irritation. The package includes three sizes (S, M, L) of ear tips, allowing users to find the most comfortable fit. Additionally, wingtips are included to enhance the earbuds' security during physical activities. With an IPX6 waterproof rating, the earbuds effectively repel sweat and water, making them an ideal companion for workouts and outdoor adventures.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and Baseus' self-developed Dual Channel Low-Latency (DCLL) technology, the Bowie MA10 ensures a gaming experience like no other. The 0.038s DCLL synchronizes sound and image, guaranteeing that "what's heard matches what's seen." Bluetooth 5.3 ensures a seamless connection, free from stability issues or pairing hassles. Additionally, Baseus takes connectivity to the next level with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 chipset, enabling impeccable connection speed and stability. The Baseus smart connection technology allows users to connect with two devices simultaneously and seamlessly switch between them without the hassle of pairing.

