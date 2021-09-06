Big Brain Academy: Brain Vs. Brain Coming To Switch This December

Nintendo announced that they will be releasing Big Brain Academy: Brain Vs. Brain for the Nintendo Switch this coming December. This will be one of those games that will put your cognitive skills to the test as you're challenged in multiple visual quizzes that will keep you active and thinking, while also being a fun challenge for yourself and those around you. The game will also come with online modes where you will battle against people in your same age range to see how well you do against others with the same brainpower and experience. We have more info for you below as the game will drop on December 3rd, 2021. Plus a trailer showing off the new OLED model on the way.

The core gameplay in Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain consists of a number of different brain-teasing activities. They are made up of five categories – Identify, Memorize, Analyze, Compute and Visualize. There is a wide assortment of fun activities that will challenge your brain in different ways. These activities can be played solo, with up to three other players locally* or even against brains from all over the world using other players' data downloaded from the internet. In Party Mode, up to four players can go "brain vs. brain" to earn the highest points by quickly completing activities. By adjusting the difficulty from easiest (Sprout Class) to hardest (Super Elite Class), the activities will change – with the most difficult setting serving up quite the challenge! And each player can set their own level of difficulty to balance the playing field, so kids can even compete against their parents without fear of one of them falling behind!

But not emerging victorious from an intense multiplayer brain battle is not the end of your synaptic story! The game includes a Practice mode, a place to replay your favorite activities to earn high scores and medals. Practice mode is a great way to improve your skills, so the next time you compete with friends or family in a multiplayer match you might have a better chance to emerge with the brawniest brain of all! Another mode in Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain is Test. In this mode, you are tested in a series of five activities. At the end, Dr. Lobe (your distinguished host and guide in the game) presents you with your Big Brain Brawn score. Aim for the high score and you might better your chances in the next brain vs. brain battle! Regular testing will earn you in-game coins, which can be used to unlock costumes for your avatar. Testing your brain is always more fun when you're dressed like an adorable kitten!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch (https://youtu.be/hqdFAn2T2UI)