BitSummit Announces 10th Anniversary Event In Kyoto This August

BitSummit announced this morning that they will be bringing back the event to Kyoto, Japan to celebrate the 10th Anniversary. The word came down from the Japan Independent Games Aggregate (JIGA), and the event's own organizing committee, as the 2022 event will be titled "BitSummit X-Roads". The event will be taking place on August 6th-7th at the Kyoto International Exhibition Hall, Miyako Messe. According to the details they have out, the first day will specialize in B2B and will focus only on attending developers, publishers, media, and sponsors. However, the second day will be for general attendees, so it appears anyone working the event will have a day of their own and everyone else will have a single day to check everything out. Speaking of which, if you wish to participate, submissions are now open until April 15th for developers who wish to show off their games, which you can apply to do here. Here's more info from today's announcement.

Building on our experiences last year, BitSummit X-Roads will be open to the public for the first time since 2019. In addition, we're happy to welcome back developers, publishers, and sponsors from outside of Japan for this year's event! Because of the procedure of the coronavirus measures, we will monitor the situation in Japan and follow all guidelines set by public health officials to make adjustments for safety. Thanks to our experience hosting BitSummit THE 8th BIT last year, we plan to increase the number of ways for fans to participate online as well. Fans will connect with each other and developers via the BitSummit Discord and other social media channels. The accompanying live stream during BitSummit will focus on game reveals and plays and panels led by industry-leading talent. Finally, to facilitate more opportunities for people to connect in these trying times, as last year, BitSummit will be organizing B2B meeting systems for developers, publishers, and media to strengthen more than the previous year.