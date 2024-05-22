Posted in: Black Desert Mobile, Games, Mobile Games, Pearl Abyss | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Mobile Has Launched The New Askeia Class

Black Desert Mobile has a brand new class for you to play as with the introduction of the Askeia class, which you can try out right now.

Article Summary Black Desert Mobile introduces the new Askeia class with mixed fighter and monk features.

Askeia wields Blast gauntlets and Martial Vambraces for rapid, combo-based combat.

Players unlock four active skills initially and gain more with leveling Askeia.

Hitting level 10 with Askeia earns the exclusive “Banha’s Tears” title.

Pearl Abyss dropped a new update this week in Black Desert Mobile, as they have launched the new Askeia class for you to fight as. The Askeia feels like a mix of fighter and monk, as they use their hands in combat, but they're clearly armed with gauntlets. We have the finer details from the devs about the class below along with a few videos, as you can get the detailed version on their website.

Black Desert Mobile – Askeia

The new class Askeia emerges as a formidable force, wielding her martial essence to perfection with its powerful active skills. During combat, Askeia wields the devastating Blast gauntlet as her main weapon, accompanied by the Martial Vambrace as her sub-weapon. Employing both in tandem, Askeia's ability to crush her enemies with rapid, devastating combos will leave enemies no chance to counter attack. Starting with four active skills, Askeia learns additional skills as she levels up. Players who reach level 10 with Askeia will receive the coveted "Banha's Tears" title.

Martial Spirit : Players can employ this passive skill to enhance Askeia's abilities by increasing skill damage on Forward Guard, applying damage reduction and preventing grabs when her MP is above 100. Employing the burning Martial Spirit will aid in HP recovery during combat.

: Players can employ this passive skill to enhance Askeia's abilities by increasing skill damage on Forward Guard, applying damage reduction and preventing grabs when her MP is above 100. Employing the burning Martial Spirit will aid in HP recovery during combat. Shadow Step : Players can employ this skill for quick movement, useful for both evading enemy attacks and closing in on opponents.

: Players can employ this skill for quick movement, useful for both evading enemy attacks and closing in on opponents. Deathstrike : A versatile move in which Askeia evades backward and swiftly counterattacks with a powerful palm strike that launches enemies into the air.

: A versatile move in which Askeia evades backward and swiftly counterattacks with a powerful palm strike that launches enemies into the air. Fist of True Strength : Players can use this to deal powerful punches forward while moving quickly. This skill applies Forward Guard and Rear Super Armor even in the Arena, giving Askeia the ability to maintain control over the battlefield by stunning enemies and chaining powerful combos.

: Players can use this to deal powerful punches forward while moving quickly. This skill applies Forward Guard and Rear Super Armor even in the Arena, giving Askeia the ability to maintain control over the battlefield by stunning enemies and chaining powerful combos. Succession Skills: Players can employ two succession skills "Dragon Punch" and "Fury Dive," to further enhance Askeia's combat capabilities and enabling players to master her martial prowess.

