Black Myth: Wukong Releases One More Trailer Ahead Of Launch

Check out the final trailer for Black Myth: Wukong ahead of the game's release this month, as it will be out in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Get a sneak peek at Black Myth: Wukong with the final trailer released ahead of its August 20 launch.

Explore the stunning action and storytelling of this highly anticipated action RPG by Game Science.

Black Myth: Wukong draws inspiration from the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West.

Master spells, transformations, and diverse combat strategies against powerful foes on your epic journey.

Indie game developer and publisher Game Science has released one last trailer for the game Black Myth: Wukong, giving one more look ahead of the game's release. The trailer offers about four and a half minutes of gameplay and cutscenes from the game as we get to see the stunning action and storytelling in this new action RPG. Enjoy the trailer as the game drops on August 20 for Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology. The story is based on Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature. You shall set out as the Destined One to venture into the challenges and marvels ahead, to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past. Enter a fascinating realm filled with the wonders and discoveries of ancient Chinese mythology! As the Destined One, you shall traverse an array of breathtaking and distinctive landscapes from the classic tale, composing an epic of adventure that is seen anew.

One of the major highlights of Journey to the West is its diverse cast of adversaries, each with their unique strengths. As the Destined One, you will encounter powerful foes and worthy rivals throughout your journey. Fearlessly engage them in epic battles where surrender is not an option. Spells, transformations, and magic vessels of all manifestations, in which some counteract while others amplify, have long been iconic combat elements of Chinese mythology. As the Destined One, aside from mastering various staff techniques, you can also freely combine different spells, abilities, weapons, and equipment to find a winning strategy that best suits your combat style. Beneath the ferocity and craftiness of your foes lies an engaging tapestry of their origins, personalities, and motivations waiting to be revealed. As the Destined One, you will uncover the stories behind a variety of characters, delving beyond your battles with them to taste the love, hate, greed, and fury they once held and still carry within.

