Black Sun Productions Announces New Title Metamorphosis VR

Newly formed VR developer and publisher Black Sun Productions announced Metamorphosis VR, a reinvention of the 2020 video game

Experience a surreal journey as Gregor in 1900s Vienna, transformed into a cockroach.

Navigate between the walls and floorboards with over 100 voiced insect characters.

High-fidelity graphics and multiple endings offer a richly detailed, disquieting atmosphere.

Brand new VR developer and publisher Black Sun Productions has revealed a new game with a new take on a previously released title in Metamorphosis VR. The team is calling this a "reinvention" of the previously released 2020 game going by the same name, only this time around, you'll be taking it on through an interesting perspective with a number of changes. We have more info here and a trailer above as the game arrives on October 10, 2024.

Metamorphosis VR

Set against the backdrop of 1900s Vienna, players assume the role of Gregor, a traveling salesman who, after a night on the town, finds himself transformed into a cockroach. Lost in a strange new world, he must seek a way to save his closest friend and regain his humanity. In this bold reinvention of the award-winning Metamorphosis (first released in 2020), embark on a journey between the walls and floorboards – where bug philosophers, insect mob bosses, and creepy-crawly thespians reside. But beware, your friend's life is hanging by a thread, and your only hope to regain human form lies deep within the heart of a mysterious Tower—a place with its own plans for you. Metamorphosis is a first-person adventure-platformer set in a surreal, beautifully twisted world, where your newfound abilities as an insect are your only hope for redemption.

A rich and diverse cast of over 100 insect characters, each with their own voice, multiple endings, bizarre locations to discover and more, all presented in high-fidelity graphics with textures that make for a surreal, disquieting atmosphere.

