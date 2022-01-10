Blacksmith Legends Will Drop Into Early Access Next Week

RockGame and VBM Gaming Ltd. announced that they will be releasing Blacksmith Legends into Steam's Early Access next week. If you haven't checked it out yet, this game takes the workload of an average blacksmith and throws it into a bit of a RPG management title with a bit of strategy attached to it. Basically, you'll have to figure out the best way to hone your craft and utilize your resources to help both the people around you as well as the Kingdom you live in. There are no easy decisions when you're one of the few who can work with metals such as you do. Only benefits and consequences to who and what you decide to work with. You can read a bit more about it below as well as check out the lone trailer they've release for the game, as it will officially be released into Early Access on January 18th.

Blacksmith Legends is a RPG management strategy game. You inherit a small workshop from your parents with a dream to become a real legend in your profession. With all your family fortune you set out to: Craft the best items you ever imagined; Develop your estate and your workshop; Hire other professionals to tinker with your recipes; Create opportunities for greater riches by completing various quests that can get you on a darker (mischievous) or lighter (righteous) path on your way to creating the best blacksmith legends in the Kingdom! Customize recipes for each worker to utilize your own way of becoming a legend. Manage 3 different hand-crafted professions: Blacksmith, Smelter, Alchemist. Their cooperation will be required to achieve best items. Precious materials are hard to come by! Be prepared to face epic creatures or savage bandits. Craft legendary/set items or loot them from powerful bosses! Equip them on your heroes. Impress or dethrone your King!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Blacksmith Legends – Trailer (https://youtu.be/WOwqE6x6ElE)