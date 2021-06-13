Blacktail Officially Announced For Release Later This Year

Indie developer and publisher The Parasight revealed their new game on the way as Blacktail will be coming out this year. The game plays off the folklore character Baba Yaga as you essentially play her as a younger version of the character, learning her spells and living out life in the woods. In addition to learning magic, you will have her bow and gauntlet, along with a selection of abilities that shift based on your morality throughout the journey. The game has been teased as "coming soon", which for us means they're planning a release this year. Until we get a date, here more on the game and the announcement trailer!

You are Yaga, a 16-year-old girl accused of witchcraft and expelled from an early medieval Slavic settlement. When living memories of her past return as foul spirits walking the earth, Yaga's best choice is to do what she does best: hunt them down. Create the myth of Baba Yaga by living out the origins of this classic Slavic folk story in Blacktail, the first-person action-adventure from The Parasight. Experience a one-of-a-kind blend of intense archery combat and dark storytelling. Choose your path to become the guardian of the woods or the terror nightmares are based on.

As Yaga, players hunt living memories through mythic woods while following the trail of missing children. Foul spirits hold the secrets of Yaga's past and keys to her future. On this journey Yaga will have to make difficult choices leading her down the path of light to become the guardian of the woods or down a trail of darkness to the terror nightmares are based on. Make these decisions as you explore a surreal landscape that blends realism with storybook aesthetics.