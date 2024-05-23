Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: blade runner, Blade Runner – The Roleplaying Game

Blade Runner – The Roleplaying Game: Replicant Rebellion Announced

Free League Publishing has a new expansion for Blade Runner – The Roleplaying Game in the works called Replicant Rebellion.

Free League Publishing revealed the next addition to Blade Runner – The Roleplaying Game, as Replicant Rebellion is in the works. This is basically an all-out war from the Replicants as you'll take on a new story to discover what's taken place in the Replicant Underground, whether they're here to help or start a war, and the ever-growing mystery of what they're looking to achieve. The team is running a Kickstarter soon to get funding for it, with an eventual release later this year. We have more details on the content for you here.

Blade Runner – The Roleplaying Game: Replicant Rebellion

Replicant Rebellion expands the scope of the acclaimed tabletop RPG, recruiting players to join the ranks of the Replicant Underground in Los Angeles 2037. Set at the same time and place as the Core Rulebook, players explore this neon-noir wonderland from the opposite perspective – now running from Blade Runners in an evocative cat & mouse race of provocateurs and powderkegs lit to explode, expose, and oppose the establishment, one way or another. For the Rebellion, players will run their own independent crew who must undertake a variety of operations, all while attempting to maintain their cover and keep their records clean.

Are they helping fugitive Replicants evade capture? Sabotaging the titans of the Replicant trade? Grappling with the cops, courts, and megacorps? Clashing with warring crews and syndicates? Smoking out moles in your midst? In this big city of dazzling lights and moral contradictions, Replicant Rebellion flips the famous script of the beloved Blade Runner universe and dares you to explore how much you're willing to lose for a cause sacrificing it all. Yet regardless the price, the Rebellion must live on.

The hardcover Replicant Rebellion sourcebook, featuring 200+ pages of official Blade Runner lore on the history and organization of the Replicant Underground, new rules and guidelines for running your own Underground crew, and several complete Operations (aka complete adventures) to complete for the cause.

sourcebook, featuring 200+ pages of official Blade Runner lore on the history and organization of the Replicant Underground, new rules and guidelines for running your own Underground crew, and several complete Operations (aka complete adventures) to complete for the cause. The Asset Pack , a host of physical and digital handouts and design tools for the Game Runner to create their own Case Files and Operations. The loadout includes Independent Sentinel front pages and templates, location maps, crime scene photos, NPC mugshots, data sheets, Esper photos, and much more to be unlocked as stretch goals.

, a host of physical and digital handouts and design tools for the Game Runner to create their own Case Files and Operations. The loadout includes Independent Sentinel front pages and templates, location maps, crime scene photos, NPC mugshots, data sheets, Esper photos, and much more to be unlocked as stretch goals. Rebels may also snag both the Replicant Rebellion sourcebook and Asset Pack in the Rebellion Bundle, perfect for Game Runners eager to run their own Rebel crew. Players new to the RPG can also catch up with the Starter Bundle, experiencing the Blade Runner's perspective first-hand with the Core Rulebook and Starter Set.

sourcebook and in the Rebellion Bundle, perfect for Game Runners eager to run their own Rebel crew. Players new to the RPG can also catch up with the Starter Bundle, experiencing the Blade Runner's perspective first-hand with the and The Complete Bundle offers one physical and digital copy of every retail release in the Blade Runner RPG series thus far: the standard edition Core Rulebook , the Starter Set with Case File #1: Electric Dreams , Case File #2: Fiery Angels , the Replicant Rebellion sourcebook, the Asset Pack , the Game Runner Screen, and the custom Dice Set.

, the with , , the sourcebook, the , the Game Runner Screen, and the custom Dice Set. For the elites, the Collector's Complete Bundle offers the same complete collection, plus one of the few remaining Collector Editions of the Core Rulebook , boasting a deluxe black faux leather cover with an embossed holographic foil stamp of the iconic neon Origin kanji character. Once sold out, the limited-run Collector Edition will no longer be available for purchase.

, boasting a deluxe black faux leather cover with an embossed holographic foil stamp of the iconic neon Origin kanji character. Once sold out, the limited-run Collector Edition will no longer be available for purchase. FLGS buyers are welcome to purchase discounted Retailer-Exclusive Bundles: a standard Megacorp Bundle including five copies of the new Replicant Rebellion sourcebook and the Asset Pack, along with an Executive Bundle offering five copies of the complete works from the Blade Runner RPG series thus far.

sourcebook and the along with an Executive Bundle offering five copies of the complete works from the Blade Runner RPG series thus far. And if cash or chinyen are short, the Digital Bundle offers PDF editions of the new Replicant Rebellion sourcebook and the Asset Pack for all to enjoy.

