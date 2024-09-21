Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game, Netflix Games, Rebel Moon, Super Evil Megacorp

Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game Announced For Netflix Games

Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game is a new mobile title on the way from Netflix Games based on the Zack Snyder film franchise

Article Summary Super Evil Megacorp and Netflix Games team up for Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game, based on Zack Snyder's franchise.

Intense co-op action with up to four players or solo missions in a mission-based top-down mobile game.

Four character classes with unique skills; customize appearance, gear, and progression for each hero.

Combat-focused gameplay with melee and ranged attacks, highlighting the dangers of the planet Krypt.

Super Evil Megacorp and Netflix Games have come together to reveal a new title on the way called Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game. This is a brand-new mobile title based on the film franchise by Zach Snyder, where you will take on mission-based assignments along with three other players for intense co-op action. Or go at it alone and see how well you fair on the battlefield as a solo runner. The team didn't give the game a release date; however, they are signing people up to take part in the closed beta on the game's website. We have more info here as well as the official announcement trailer for you to enjoy above, as we now wait for more to come.

Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game

Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game is a mission-based top-down four-player co-op action game for mobile. Okay, so that's a lot of hyphenated keywords – let's break it down. In Blood Line, you will battle your way through missions on your own or in teams of up to four players. You will play and advance four character classes that each bring unique skills to the mission, specializing in roles like tank, healer, or DPS (more on this to come!). A full suite of customization options will be available to adapt your hero's appearance, gear, and progression, letting you shape your impact on the world. Synergize with your team and work together to complete quests and missions. This will further the story in which you are driving and inspiring a rebellion on the warrior planet of Krypt. Gameplay will have the trademark Super Evil focus on combat and controls – intense, visceral, and frantic with both melee and ranged combat. Be warned – we have packed the maximum amount of danger and effects here to demonstrate the tyrannical Motherworld's threat and power.

