BloodRayne: ReVamped Will Be Getting Console Releases

Ziggurat Interactive announced that they will be releasing BloodRayne: ReVamped onto all three major consoles down the line. The company didn't have a proper release date for the game, which will have the first two titles in 4K with all the content and improvements you would expect rolled into a single title. We do know that it will be on both current and next-gen consoles as both a digital and a physical release, the latter being provided by Limited Run Games. We have a few more details and a quote for you from the company as we now wait to learn when this collection will be coming out.

The third-person horror action series BloodRayne introduced gamers to Rayne, a brutal half-vampire femme fatale traveling the world to foil Nazi plans, battle supernatural threats, and uncover more about her vampiric heritage. Featuring a unique protagonist, fast-action combat, vampiric powers, and a globe-spanning storyline, BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2 offered a dynamic and visceral gameplay experience. Beloved by fans and critics alike, BloodRayne became a true cross-media phenomenon, spanning games, comics, and films across the early 2000s. Support for higher display resolutions (up to 4K / 3840×2160)

Upscaled cinematic videos

Improvements to lighting at the engine level, plus fully reprocessed lighting data

Engine improvements to support uncompressed original textures

Improvements to effects such as reflections, water, fog, and shadows

Localizations include: BloodRayne: Voiced audio and localized text for English, French, Italian, Japanese, Russian, and Spanish. BloodRayne 2: Voiced audio in English and Russian. Localized text for English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish.



"The response to the Terminal Cut editions on PC has been tremendous," said Michael Devine, SVP Business Development at Ziggurat Interactive. "Fans of the series are asking for us to bring BloodRayne to more platforms, and we are happy to give console players the update they have been asking for with these ReVamped editions."