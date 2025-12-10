Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: bbc studios, bluey, Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen, Halfbrick Studios, Ludo Studio

Bluey's Quest for The Gold Pen Drops New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Bluey’s Quest for The Gold Pen, as the game is available right now for iOS and Android

Article Summary Bluey’s Quest for The Gold Pen is now available on iOS and Android for $15, with a launch trailer revealed.

Embark on an adventure as Bluey and Bingoose to reclaim the Gold Pen stolen by King Goldie Horns (Dad).

Play through nine hand-drawn levels set in snowy mountains, beaches, forests, and the Australian Outback.

Explore, solve puzzles, discover treasures, and find collectibles for Bluey fans ages 7 and up.

BBC Studios, Ludo Studio, and Halfbrick Studios have released a brand-new launch trailer for their latest game, Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen. This is basically one last look at the title for you to decide if you wish to pick it up, as it's currently available on iOS and Android for $15. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will be ocming out on PC and consoles as well sometime in 2026.

Bluey's Quest for The Gold Pen

Bluey is drawing when Dad suddenly yoinks the Gold Pen she needs to complete her story. A new world is brought to life as the Heeler family gather around the kitchen table to draw together. Mum designs the strange and distant lands, Dad rocks up on his cool bike as self-declared King Goldie Horns, and Bingo transforms into her honk-happy alter ego, Bingoose, a plucky adventurer who even lays golden eggs. Bluey and Bingoose embark on an exciting quest to retrieve The Gold Pen from King Goldie Horns, with heaps of fun along the way! Bluey's Quest for The Gold Pen features nine exciting levels set across snowy mountains, golden beaches, lush green forests, and iconic Australian landscapes, including the Outback. Along the way, players will:

Explore lively, hand-drawn worlds

Uncover hidden treasures, solve playful puzzles and complete delightful mini-quests

Glide, fly, and skate through each level, facing fun challenges

Help little lost critters return to their homes

Search near and far for collectibles that unlock new moments in the adventure

Bluey's Quest for The Gold Pen is designed for Bluey fans who are ready for an epic adventure game full of puzzles, quests and challenges while still keeping the warmth, humour and gentle fun that younger Bluey fans and families love. Recommended for ages 7+ or fans with gaming experience.

