Boggle: Arcade Edition Reveals Apple Arcade Release

Zynga has confirmed that Boggle: Arcade Edition will be coming out next month, as the game will come with every mode included

Zynga revealed today they are expanding the reach of Boggle: Arcade Edition, as the game will arrive on Apple Arcade next month. The game will come with everything you already experience on mobile devices, its simply a new home for the game to those who have chosen to subscribe to the service. We have the full details of everything the game will have when it launches on December 5.

Boggle: Arcade Edition

Boggle: Arcade Edition is a highly engaging, fast-paced competitive game in which players try to find as many connected words as possible within a time limit. Typically played among two players, the game will also feature a single-player experience and lots of other fun-filled variations to provide hours of fun and entertainment across PvP and Solo modes.

Competitive Multiplayer: Challenge your friends and family or evenly matched players online! Play with traditional Boggle rules with Classic Mode. Or amp up your challenge with Power Mode, featuring exciting new power-ups, adding more strategy and depth to gameplay!

Challenge your friends and family or evenly matched players online! Play with traditional Boggle rules with Classic Mode. Or amp up your challenge with Power Mode, featuring exciting new power-ups, adding more strategy and depth to gameplay! Adventure – Limitless Single-Player Puzzles: Journey across arenas by completing a variety of objectives, such as using targeted word lengths and letter combinations and utilizing specific tiles on the board. Cross milestones, challenge Qube across the Boggle universe, and collect rewards along the way!

Journey across arenas by completing a variety of objectives, such as using targeted word lengths and letter combinations and utilizing specific tiles on the board. Cross milestones, challenge Qube across the Boggle universe, and collect rewards along the way! Skill Builder – Improve Your Play: Team up with Qube and an ensemble of coaches to sharpen your Boggle skills. With a curated course of chapters, each targeting a specific skill, you can learn and practice with expert characters and master the game of Boggle!

Team up with Qube and an ensemble of coaches to sharpen your Boggle skills. With a curated course of chapters, each targeting a specific skill, you can learn and practice with expert characters and master the game of Boggle! Daily Challenge – Compete Globally: Score each day's goal and go beyond with bonus points to earn your place in the daily Leaderboard! Challenge your favorite rivals to best each other's scores!

Score each day's goal and go beyond with bonus points to earn your place in the daily Leaderboard! Challenge your favorite rivals to best each other's scores! Shareplay – Remote Group Fun: Connect with your loved ones even when they are away. Jump into a private game of Boggle through FaceTime, supporting up to 32 players!

