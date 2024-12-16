Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Botany Manor

Botany Manor Release For PlayStation Has Been Delayed

Whitethorn Games has confirmed the PlayStation version of Botany Manor has been delayed with no date set for its release.

Article Summary Botany Manor for PlayStation delayed, new release projected for Q1 2025.

Whitethorn Games prioritizes optimal player experience with extra development time.

Explore a historic manor to unravel botanical puzzles and unlock rare plant secrets.

Engage with a calm soundtrack as you discover Arabella Greene's 19th-century story.

Indie game developer Balloon Studios and publisher Whitethorn Games announced today that the PlayStation version of Botany Manor has been delayed. It was literally a month ago when they revealed that this version would be coming out later this week, but the message below was released by the team, letting players know it would be delayed until Q1 2025. We'll keep an eye on it to see when the game comes out.

"We understand many PlayStation fans were excited about Botany Manor's planned Tuesday release. In the interest of ensuring that players have the best possible experience on that platform, a decision was made to take a little extra time to make sure this happens. We understand the disappointment this news may cause, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this delay may bring to our fans, supporters, and partners. We are doing our best to minimize this delay period and will provide an updated release date soon."

Botany Manor

The enduring estate of Botany Manor is home to retired botanist Arabella Greene. After a long career, she has amassed a collection of rare, long-forgotten plants that require some research to help them live again. Play as Arabella and explore the stunning historic manor and its grounds to look for clues in her notes, books, posters, and items scattered around the residence to determine the correct set of circumstances to help the flora flourish. Unlock new seed varieties and plant them. Interactable items around the property that can be turned and flipped will provide information to help you solve each gardening puzzle, grow the plants, and discover their mysterious qualities.

Explore the peaceful grounds and many calming rooms of the beautifully rendered, historically accurate 19th-century manor.

Pick up, flip, turn, and rotate the many items found around the estate to piece together the clues to solve each plant-based puzzle.

Learn about Arabella's life and career, and the challenges she faced as a woman scientist during the 19th century as you explore.

Fall in love with the calming soundtrack that perfectly compliments the environment and flowers you bring to full bloom.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!