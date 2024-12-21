Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Boti: Byteland Overclocked, Purple Ray Studio, Untold Tales

Boti: Byteland Overclocked Confirms Console Release Date

After being on PC for over a year, Boti: Byteland Overclocked has confirmed its coming out on all three consoles this January

Article Summary Boti: Byteland Overclocked hits consoles on January 16, 2025, after a year as a PC exclusive.

Explore a vibrant 3D world inspired by Super Mario Galaxy, now on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Team up in co-op mode, switch seamlessly between solo and duo play for endless platforming fun.

Use magnetism and musical slides for creative puzzles and a unique, immersive experience.

Indie game developer Purple Ray Studio and publisher Untold Tales revealed they will release Boti: Byteland Overclocked for PC next month. The game was originally released for PC back in September 2023, as the team created this light-hearted 3D platformer that was inspired by titles like Super Mario Galaxy and Croc, but with modern twists and innovations made to it. Now we know the game is coming to consoles, as it will arrive on January 16, 2025. We have the latest trailer for you to check out above, as we'll wait out the next few weeks for it to arrive on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Boti: Byteland Overclocked

Boti: Byteland Overclocked is a light-hearted 3D platformer set in a world of bits and bytes. Talk to your robot friends and help them out by collecting hidden items across the futuristic levels, or explore the far corners of this beautifully crafted world to earn various rewards. There is a ton of fun to be had by yourself, but you can invite a co-op friend to double the entertainment value at any point in the game.

Old-school 3D platforming: Double jump, dash, hover, and glide to explore a vibrant and colorful world.

Double jump, dash, hover, and glide to explore a vibrant and colorful world. Co-op Circuitry: Team up and plug into co-op mode! Seamlessly shift between solo and duo play, adapting to the binary rhythm of two-player camaraderie or reverting to a solo campaign, all without a glitch in the code.

Team up and plug into co-op mode! Seamlessly shift between solo and duo play, adapting to the binary rhythm of two-player camaraderie or reverting to a solo campaign, all without a glitch in the code. Byte-tastic banter: Boti is joined on his journey by One & Zero, two floating binary bot-palls that keep you company throughout the adventure.

Boti is joined on his journey by One & Zero, two floating binary bot-palls that keep you company throughout the adventure. Magnetic mind-teasers: Harness the power of magnetism to tackle brain-teasing puzzles or slide blocks to create platforms that elevate you to new heights.

Harness the power of magnetism to tackle brain-teasing puzzles or slide blocks to create platforms that elevate you to new heights. Musical slide: Hit all the right notes on your way down a slide and compose a musical crescendo that will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

