Buckshot Roulette To Add Multiplayer On Halloween

Buckshot Roulette will be spicing things up with multiplayer options, as the game will receive a a new update on Halloween

Up to four players can compete in this high-stakes game of chance and strategy at the grum nightclub.

Published by Critical Reflex, this free update offers intense gaming excitement and complex rules.

Players bet "drops" to determine roles, risking elimination by a misfiring shotgun in this indie game.

Indie game developer Mike Klubnika and publisher Critical Reflex confirmed that Buckshot Roulette will add its multiple mode next week. On Halloween, October 31, the game will receive a new free update that will allow up to four players to enter the grum nightclub as they play to see who is the last person standing after pressing their luck. We have a new trailer for the content that you can check out above while we wait for the update to arrive.

Buckshot Roulette

Two gamblers take their seats at the table. Through a coin toss, vote, or any democratic process, a player is selected as the wagerer. – The wagerer can bet between 1 to 3 drops on themselves to retain the role and increase the likelihood of eliminating the non-wagerer in the next turn. – The wagerer then bets a number of drops (1-3), and the dealer, armed with the loaded shotgun, disables the safety and points it at the non-wagering player. Two outcomes are possible:

The shotgun does not misfire over the wagered drops. In this case, the wagerer loses their title, which is transferred to the non-wagerer. The former wagerer can now only bet a higher number of drops than the previous wager (e.g., if the last wager was 2 drops, the new wagerer must bet 3 drops). If the last wager was 3 drops, the new wagerer has no choice and the shotgun is once again aimed at the former wagerer for 3 drops. Regardless of a misfire or not, the possible wagered drops are reset to 1-3.

The shotgun misfires and eliminates the non-wagerer. This also resets the potential wagered drops (e.g., if the non-wagerer died on a 2-drop bet, the wager resets to 1-3 drops). When a non-wagerer survives a round, the wagerer must bet their last wager on themselves before passing the title to the non-wagerer.

