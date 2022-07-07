Bungie Day 2022 Kicks Off Today With Multiple Events

Bungie officially revealed that they have launched Bungie Day 2022 today, and with it comes a number of different events to take part in. The company has started the celebrations with new merch and discounts in their own shop, as well as a fun new feature for Destiny 2. Some of the new merchandise includes the Gjallarhorn-themed Community Artist Series collection and the Hive Worm Plush (up for pre-order). Those who complete the Gjallarhorn Rocket Launcher quest in the Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack are officially eligible to pre-order the NERF LMTD Destiny 2 Gjallarhorn Blaster . There's also a new Heritage Eternal emblem that will be included with purchases of select items on the Bungie Store through July 13th. You can read more about some of the events below as there will be plenty more happening throughout the month of July.

Over fifty members of the Bungie Community will host live streams to fundraise for the Bungie Foundation, with funds used to support children's health and well-being, humanitarian aid and inclusion, diversity, and equity projects. Players can donate to unlock new cosmetics in Destiny 2. The Bungie Foundation has partnered with Make-A-Wish to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Purchase the Loyal Companion emote — inspired by Cristian's wish to have his dog Artemis immortalized in Destiny (learn more about his story here) — at the Eververse store until Season 17 ends on August 22. Or take home a real-life plushy version of Prime-40's Artemis through the Bungie Store. 100% of the profits from the Loyal Companion emote and Artemis plush will support the Bungie Foundation. Bungie has also collaborated with nine cosplayers worldwide, including LilyBean, to create their interpretations of Savathûn, the Witch Queen, the titular character in Destiny 2's latest expansion. Visit the official Bungie blog post to see their amazing creations.