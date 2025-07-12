Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bus Flipper Simulator, Bus Flipper: Renovator Simulator, Polden Publishing

Bus Flipper: Renovator Simulator Drops Later This Month

Bus Flipper: Renovator Simulator was given a name change, while also getting a new trailer and a proper release date for this month

Article Summary Bus Flipper: Renovator Simulator gets a new name, fresh trailer, and set July release date.

Buy, clean, and renovate abandoned buses, vans, and RVs to flip them for profit.

Personalize vehicles, tackle creative missions, and grow your bus renovation business.

Upgrade skills, drive legendary vehicles, and customize interiors with unique features.

Indie game developer Project Zima and publisher Polden Publishing have renamed Bus Flipper: Renovator Simulator and confirmed the game's release date this week. A lot of the branding may still say Bus Flipper Simulator, but the team has made the change, we assume because someone else already had the previous name. But the news came with the word that they're ready to release the game, as it arrives on July 31, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer above as there is currently a free demo for you to play on Steam.

Bus Flipper: Renovator Simulator

In Bus Flipper: Renovator Simulator, you'll step into the boots of a one-man renovation crew. Buy abandoned buses, vans, and RVs, clean out years of grime, and unleash your creative side as you make them ready for sale. Complete missions to grow your business and skills as a bus flipper: clean up absolutely-not-illegal science gear in a rusty motorhome or restore a bus after a speedy trip across LA. Jump into Free Mode between missions, where you can upgrade abilities, clean out trucks, and break down left-behind junk. Personalize your space with the marketplace, where you'll find furniture, finishing materials, bathroom necessities, and more!

Clean up, wash away all the dirt, break up the old junk and create something beautiful out of this nightmare! Consider the requests of the customers, everyone will want to add their unique desires to your list of tasks. You can transform a bus into anything, even into a cafe! Or even into a real motorhome! Wow! You are free to make creative decisions on the conversion of buses and minivans to suit various needs. Get a worthy reward for your actions and make your dreams come true!

Drive Iconic Vehicles: Go hands-on with diesel-powered city buses, magical multilevel buses and everything in between. Build up your vehicles and drive them around!

Fuel Your Customization: Rebuild from the ground up, install new walls and finish surfaces with tile or panels, and personalize your creations with interactive TVs, radios, swivel chairs and more.

Build Your Business: Complete missions to grow your skill set, tackle side-quests to earn extra cash, and spend it in the marketplace or reinvest it in your business.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!