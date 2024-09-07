Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BZZZT, Cinemax Games

BZZZT Has Confirmed Nintendo Switch Release Date

After already sucessfully being released on PC last year, the game BZZZT will be coming out on Nintendo Switch later this month

Article Summary BZZZT confirmed for Nintendo Switch release on September 19, 2024, by KO.DLL and Cinemax Games.

Initially launched on PC in November 2023, the Switch version includes all improvements and upgrades.

Players can enjoy a pixel-art platformer with varied difficulty, precise controls, and competitive leaderboards.

Features intense boss fights, permadeath mode, and a retro soundtrack by Martin Linda for an immersive experience.

Indie game developer KO.DLL and publisher Cinemax Games have confirmed the Nintendo Switch release date for their pixel platformer BZZZT. The game was originally released back in November 2023 and has done pretty well since then. Switch players will be getting the full game, along with all of the improvements and upgrades added since the original launch. We have the latest trailer above for you to check out and more info below, as the game will be released for Switch on September 19, 2024.

BZZZT

Become a tiny ZX8000 robot and begin your journey through a beautiful, pixel-art world inspired by games iconic to the platformer genre. Follow a cute story, upgrade your skills, beat challenging levels, and compete with other players for the fastest speedrun! BZZZT is a fast-paced "jump-dash-run" platformer that combines a nostalgic pixel-art look with a modern gameplay design. It was almost single-handedly made by one developer – Karel Matejka, known as KO.DLL, as a tribute to beloved classic games. Inspired by the 80's tech revolution, this insanely detailed, pixel-art precision platformer transports you back in time, where you'll get to experience a thrilling adventure, cleverly designed levels, a whole plethora of unlockable skills, and intense boss fights!

Choose from various difficulty levels, from casual to hardcore, depending on whether you're a beginner or an expert in platformer games.

Enjoy insanely precise and intuitive controls that will allow you to do what you want, when you want, and exactly the way you want.

Test your limits in exciting time challenges.

Compete with others in either global or friend leaderboards.

Experience rich environments with ever-changing gameplay mechanics.

Try surviving and bringing your gameplay style to perfection to get ready for intense boss fights.

Optional permadeath mode.

Immerse yourself in the beautiful retro soundtrack made by Martin Linda, the creator of Rytmik Ultimate/Studio.

