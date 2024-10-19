Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6, Infinity Ward, treyarch, zombies
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Drops More Zombies Lore
Ahead of the game's release this month, Activision revealed new details for the Zombies content coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Activision, Treyarch, and Infinity Ward dropped new details about the Zombies content coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 earlier this week. Players will notice a couple of improvements over the previous content, including an overhauled Perks system, an update to the HUD, field updates, loadout changes, and more. We have a couple items from their latest blog below, as you'll see more when the game comes ou ton October 25, 2024.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Zombies Improvements
Liberty Falls Updates
HUD Touch-ups
The UI team has also continued to update the game's modular HUD, touching up some of the Zombies-specific elements that can appear across most HUD preset options and adding new settings. These updates include:
- Character portraits added to the lower-left corner by default
- General alignment and color adjustments made across the entire HUD
- Perk icons now positioned closer together
- Zombies-specific widgets added for certain in-game actions
- In-game GobbleGum reward animation added
- Visibility sliders added to allow players to fine-tune or completely disable additional HUD elements, including Score Feed, Medals & Notifications, Minimap Opacity, Weapon & Equipment Information, and more.