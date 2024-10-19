Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6, Infinity Ward, treyarch, zombies

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Drops More Zombies Lore

Ahead of the game's release this month, Activision revealed new details for the Zombies content coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Article Summary Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 enhances Zombies mode with revamped Perks, HUD updates, and fresh field updates.

Liberty Falls map amps up atmosphere with darker visuals, gorier details, and immersive environmental audio.

New HUD features include character portraits, Perk icon adjustments, and customizable visibility options.

Treyarch teases new Easter Egg song by Kevin Sherwood in the eerie zombie-ridden world of Liberty Falls.

Activision, Treyarch, and Infinity Ward dropped new details about the Zombies content coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 earlier this week. Players will notice a couple of improvements over the previous content, including an overhauled Perks system, an update to the HUD, field updates, loadout changes, and more. We have a couple items from their latest blog below, as you'll see more when the game comes ou ton October 25, 2024.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Zombies Improvements

Liberty Falls Updates

Since the debut of early gameplay footage at Call of Duty NEXT back in August, the Zombies team at Treyarch has continued to iterate on the look, feel, and sound of Liberty Falls to crank up the map's creepiness factor. Heading into launch, players can expect a moodier visual tone to the map, along with gorier set dressings and new environmental audio to more intensely reflect the chaos of a very recent dimensional breach. Additional atmospheric elements related to the map's Main Quest will also be present throughout Liberty Falls as players begin to solve the mysteries waiting for them in the wake of the undead incursion. And of course, there might be a brand-new Easter Egg song from Treyarch's Kevin Sherwood to discover along the way…

HUD Touch-ups The UI team has also continued to update the game's modular HUD, touching up some of the Zombies-specific elements that can appear across most HUD preset options and adding new settings. These updates include: Character portraits added to the lower-left corner by default

General alignment and color adjustments made across the entire HUD

Perk icons now positioned closer together

Zombies-specific widgets added for certain in-game actions

In-game GobbleGum reward animation added

Visibility sliders added to allow players to fine-tune or completely disable additional HUD elements, including Score Feed, Medals & Notifications, Minimap Opacity, Weapon & Equipment Information, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!