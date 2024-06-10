Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Events, Games, Summer Game Fest, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6, Raven Software, treyarch
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Revealed During Direct Presentation
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 finally got a proper reveal to the public with its own Direct Showcase, as the game will arrive this October.
Yesterday, after the Xbox Games Showcase, Activision and Xbox Games Studio revealed details about Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6. Serving as one of the many livestreams happening during Summer Game Fest, the team dedicated nearly an hour to the title, which was developed together between Treyarch and Raven Software, as they dive into the year 1991 and the aftermath from Cold War. Along with an all-new campaign for you to tackle with some familiar faces, the game will come with a huge amount of multiplayer content. You'll see 16 brand-new Multiplayer maps, new innovations like Omnimovement and Intelligent Movement, increased enemy hit zones, tons of new gear, HUD optimizations, and the return of Theater Mode and Classic Prestige, and, fo course, Zombies. We have details from the latest blog below, along with the full Direct presentation.
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6
Campaign
The Black Ops 6 Campaign takes players to a new point in time – the early 1990s. In true Black Ops fashion, the fictional story builds on the history of the time, thrusting you into a strange and clandestine conspiracy where a shadowy force has infiltrated the U.S. government. Anyone who resists is branded as a traitor, forcing players to go rogue for the first time to fight the very machine that created them. Nothing is what it seems, and the truth may be hard to fathom, drawing you ever deeper into intrigue, distrust, and mind-bending psychological revelations. This is true, signature Black Ops style.
Multiplayer
Offering a massive amount of content at launch, expect 16 brand new Multiplayer maps on Day One, including 12 Core 6v6 maps and four small-sized Strike maps, the latter of which are unique, stand-alone locations designed to be played in 2v2 or Face Off 6v6 matches. Multiplayer is also where you'll test your skills and learn how to move like an action hero, with innovations like Omnimovement – allowing you to sprint, slide and dive in any direction – as well as Intelligent Movement (sprinting, mantling, and crouch assists allowing you to focus on achieving incredible and complex maneuvers with ease), increased enemy hit zones, an incredible lineup of gear, HUD optimizations, and the return of Theater Mode and Classic Prestige!
Round-Based Zombies
Black Ops 6 also marks the epic return of Round-Based Zombies, the fan-favorite mode where players will take down hordes of the undead. Expect two brand-new maps at launch, and an impressive number of secrets to discover.
Campaign Characters
Black Ops 6 blends the rich and gritty history of previous Black Ops titles with both returning and bold new characters – and veteran Frank Woods acts as the through-line in our story. Across the Campaign, we see a different side of Woods following his traumatic injury at the hands of Raul Menendez. He's been pulled from the field, and you'll interact with him as he adjusts to a new role within the CIA. His protege is Troy Marshall, who has been making a name for himself in the field. Marshall is a methodical leader, driven by a strong moral compass. With a single-minded focus in overcoming adversity and a stubborn streak that can sometimes border on recklessness, it isn't surprising that Woods and Marshall share common ground. Both men are working with another new face in Black Ops 6, CIA handler, Jane Harrow. She is a born leader, fearless and brilliant, and helps manage their relationships within the agency.
Woods' ability to operate in the shadows has always been hugely valuable to the CIA – whether they want to admit it or not. Meanwhile, Marshall can make tough calls in the field, as Harrow trusts him implicitly. However, when an operation goes wrong, Woods and Marshall are suspended and ultimately forced to go rogue… They soon realize they must trust each other to get to the bottom of what's going on, and this must be done without any of their usual resources. They must build their own team of rogue agents, recruiting two intriguing new characters in Felix Neumann, a technical genius, and Sevati Dumas, a mysterious assassin.