Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Has Revealed Season 01 Reloaded Details

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Call of Duty: Warzone are both set to get an update tomorrow in the form of Season 01 Reloaded

Article Summary Season 01 Reloaded launches with new Fallout-themed events, LTMs, and crossover content in Black Ops 7.

Multiplayer adds new Yakei map, remastered classics, and introduces the innovative Takeover mode.

Zombies mode features Astra Malorum Directed Mode and a new Survival map alongside a Fallout LTM.

Warzone updates bring High Octane LTM, Power Armor Royale, and Win Streak rewards for top squads.

Activision, Raven Software, and Treyarch have revealed the latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Call of Duty: Warzone, as Season 01 Reloaded arrives tomorrow. The major addition to this, as you can see here and in the trailer, is Fallout content in a new collaboration that ties in both the video game franchise and the TV series. We have the dev notes below and you can read more in their latest blog, as the content arrives on January 8 at 9am PT.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Season 01 Reloaded

Black Ops 7 Endgame

New World Events: Bring down an advanced Guild VTOL with cloning capabilities in the new Wraith Wing World Event and brave irradiated portions of Avalon seeking the ultimate trophy in the limited-time Deathclaw Hunt World Event. Watch out for Feral Ghouls while battling the apex predator.

Bring down an advanced Guild VTOL with cloning capabilities in the new Wraith Wing World Event and brave irradiated portions of Avalon seeking the ultimate trophy in the limited-time Deathclaw Hunt World Event. Watch out for Feral Ghouls while battling the apex predator. New Phantom Skill Track: Ambush enemy targets for extra damage, avoid traps, move quietly, and more with the new Phantom Skill Track, offering a mixture of high-damage attacks and evasive maneuvers to better control the flow of battle.

Black Ops 7 Multiplayer

Four Maps: Traverse the sky-high rooftops of Japan in the all-new Yakei Multiplayer map, joined by a remastered Meltdown from Black Ops 2 and Fringe returning from Black Ops 6. As part of the Fallout collab, visit the neighborhood of the future presented by Vault-Tec in the Vault Town map variant.

Traverse the sky-high rooftops of Japan in the all-new Yakei Multiplayer map, joined by a remastered Meltdown from Black Ops 2 and Fringe returning from Black Ops 6. As part of the Fallout collab, visit the neighborhood of the future presented by Vault-Tec in the Vault Town map variant. New Modes: Battle for control of territories that shift throughout the match in the new Takeover game mode, fusing elements of Hardpoint and Domination for a new take on objective play. Plus, engage in two Fallout-themed LTMs: S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Mayhem and The Ghouls.

Battle for control of territories that shift throughout the match in the new Takeover game mode, fusing elements of Hardpoint and Domination for a new take on objective play. Plus, engage in two Fallout-themed LTMs: S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Mayhem and The Ghouls. Returning Loadout Content: Access thirteen additional Loadout items incoming across Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Scorestreaks as the Mid-Season update brings fan-favorite Black Ops 6 items into Black Ops 7 Multiplayer.

Black Ops 7 Zombies

Astra Malorum – Directed Mode: Get extra guidance on the Main Quest in Astra Malorum as the crew travels to a mysterious observatory located in the rings of Saturn, the purported home of the second Shadowsmith.

Get extra guidance on the Main Quest in Astra Malorum as the crew travels to a mysterious observatory located in the rings of Saturn, the purported home of the second Shadowsmith. Survival Map: Zarya Cosmodrome arrives as the next Survival map, based on a key location from Ashes of the Damned. Survive as many rounds as you can or hit the Exfil to escape with your lives intact.

Zarya Cosmodrome arrives as the next Survival map, based on a key location from Ashes of the Damned. Survive as many rounds as you can or hit the Exfil to escape with your lives intact. New Fallout LTM: What's deadlier than a zombie horde? An irradiated horde of Feral Ghouls! Drop into the Project RADS LTM and keep your rad levels in check as you fight back Feral Ghouls, Deathclaws, and more, including rewards for reaching high rounds on both maps.

Call of Duty: Warzone

High Octane LTM: Jump in with a Trio and fight to be the last squad standing in this fast-paced, heart-pumping LTM featuring custom Loadouts, accelerated circle timings, juiced loot, huge cash payouts, Buy Stations you can access anywhere, and more.

Jump in with a Trio and fight to be the last squad standing in this fast-paced, heart-pumping LTM featuring custom Loadouts, accelerated circle timings, juiced loot, huge cash payouts, Buy Stations you can access anywhere, and more. Power Armor Royale LTM: Charge your Fusion Core and step into a suit of Power Armor in Power Armor Royale, featuring an irradiated Verdansk where Trios fight to be the last squad standing.

Charge your Fusion Core and step into a suit of Power Armor in Power Armor Royale, featuring an irradiated Verdansk where Trios fight to be the last squad standing. Introducing Win Streaks: Get rewarded for winning repeated Call of Duty: Warzone matches, offering coveted Weapon Camos as you rack up the wins.

