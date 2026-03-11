Posted in: Angry Birds, Games, Mobile Games, Rovio | Tagged: angry birds 2

Angry Birds 2 Launches New Shade Flock In Latest Update

A new flock is coming to Angry Birds 2, as you'll be able to unlock the new Shade optionfor a limited time through a new in-game event

Article Summary Angry Birds 2 introduces Shade, a new limited-time flock member with unique ghostly abilities.

Shade can phase through obstacles and unleash destruction with her Spinning Slash power.

Players can unlock Shade by collecting feathers in special in-game events until May 7.

Unlocking Shade permanently adds her to your flock, offering new strategies for tough levels.

Rovio has revealed the latest update for Angry Birds 2 today, as players will see a new flock added to the game in the form of Shade. This is a new option that will pop up for players who have passed Saga Level 23, as you'll be able to unlock this new infiltrator option by collecting Shade feathers through special in-game events and modes. (Or, if you wanna give them money, you can pay for them.),This new flock works by having them go in like a ghost, floating through objects, and then having them materialize when you tap a lantern have them do destruction within enemy lines. or through an in-game purchase.

You can unlock the new flock between now and May 7. Those who manage to do so will have them permanently added to their accounts, while everyone else will miss out as this will be a limited-time option. We have more details about the flock and the event for you below, and a trailer hyping up the new addition as well.

Angry Birds 2 – Shade

A mystery has been unravelling across the Angry Birds universe. Previously known as Dahlia, Shade tinkered with a ritual from Gale's Ancient Book, combining a large black pearl and a ghost orchid. The resulting magical explosion transformed her into a ghostly white and incorporeal bird with a taste for dramatic entrances. Embracing her new form, she adopted the moniker Shade and has joined the flock.

Shade introduces abilities never before seen in Angry Birds. When launched from the slingshot, she can move unseen and unhindered, and her signature Spinning Slash ability allows her to phase straight through solid tower materials and piggy enemy defenses, unlocking entirely new strategic possibilities. For players facing stubborn, high-score levels, Shade is the ultimate problem-solver, offering unexpected solutions and a spectral edge.

