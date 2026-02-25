Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hakony, Underdeep

All-New Idle RPG Underdeep Announced For Steam

Get a mix of old-school dungeon exploration with modern idle RPG mechanics in Underdeep, which has been announced for Steam

Create your own character, master diverse jobs, and customize skills to conquer challenging dungeons.

Collect over 500 unique items, utilize manual or idle auto-exploration, and progress while away.

Interact with other players via light asynchronous multiplayer and shape your karma through choices.

Indie game developer and publisher Hakony has revealed its latest game in the form of the idle RPG title Underdeep. The game takes an old-school approach to doing deep dungeon exploration and mapping, as you'll be thrown into a gritty title where you choose your adventurer and explore a dungeon that continues to evolve based on the choices you make, while retaining many of the idle mechanics of modern titles. Enjoy the trailer here, as the game currently has no timetable for a launch.

Underdeep

Underdeep is an idle RPG that lets you dive deep into dungeon exploration and mapping, set in a gritty, immersive fantasy world. Blending the charm of classic RPGs with modern idle mechanics, it offers a rich and thoughtful gameplay experience.

Character Creation: Your journey begins by creating your own character. Name them, select a visual style, and enter a world of adventure with the one who represents you.

Your journey begins by creating your own character. Name them, select a visual style, and enter a world of adventure with the one who represents you. Job System: You'll begin as a Newbie, a complete beginner. But as you gain experience, you can evolve into a wide range of roles—warrior, rogue, ruler, or crafter. Experience a highly flexible job system where your growth determines the path you take.

You'll begin as a Newbie, a complete beginner. But as you gain experience, you can evolve into a wide range of roles—warrior, rogue, ruler, or crafter. Experience a highly flexible job system where your growth determines the path you take. Mapping: At the heart of dungeon exploration lies mapping. Locations are automatically recorded as you explore, and you can place your own custom markers to keep track of important spots. Your observation and note-taking skills are the key to successful expeditions.

At the heart of dungeon exploration lies mapping. Locations are automatically recorded as you explore, and you can place your own custom markers to keep track of important spots. Your observation and note-taking skills are the key to successful expeditions. Over 500 Unique Items: Weapons, armor, accessories, and more await deep within the dungeon. Use your gear strategically to challenge increasingly dangerous and rewarding areas.

Weapons, armor, accessories, and more await deep within the dungeon. Use your gear strategically to challenge increasingly dangerous and rewarding areas. Skill Customization: Build your own strategy with unique skill combinations. Some skills can synergize dramatically, amplifying your power. Craft your ultimate build and conquer the depths your way.

Build your own strategy with unique skill combinations. Some skills can synergize dramatically, amplifying your power. Craft your ultimate build and conquer the depths your way. Idle-Friendly Exploration: Whether you prefer hands-on control or automation, you can choose between manual or auto actions during exploration. Set your strategy beforehand, and your character will continue adventuring even while you're away. Perfect for busy players who want to keep progressing.

Whether you prefer hands-on control or automation, you can choose between manual or auto actions during exploration. Set your strategy beforehand, and your character will continue adventuring even while you're away. Perfect for busy players who want to keep progressing. Light Asynchronous Multiplayer: You might encounter characters created by other players inside the dungeon. Customize your "dialogue" and "behavior" settings to prepare for these spontaneous meetings. Enjoy a relaxed, asynchronous multiplayer experience that lets you connect without pressure.

You might encounter characters created by other players inside the dungeon. Customize your "dialogue" and "behavior" settings to prepare for these spontaneous meetings. Enjoy a relaxed, asynchronous multiplayer experience that lets you connect without pressure. Karma System: Your behavior in the dungeon affects your character's karma. Will you walk the path of light—or descend into darkness? The choice is yours.

